Forget next-gen consoles. The biggest gaming platform is already in your pocket.
When the first smartphones debuted in the early 2000s, mobile gaming consisted of simplistic titles such as "Snake," where the player leads a snakelike chain of pixels around the screen to eat other pixels and grow longer. Soon the market expanded into word games, like 2009′s "Words with Friends" and three-in-a-row matching games like "Candy Crush Saga" in 2012, both primarily played by people whittling away time on public transportation or in a doctor's waiting room.