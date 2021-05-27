Forget next-gen consoles. The biggest gaming platform is already in your pocket.

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This week, we discuss the scarcity of both consoles, and how that might not get easier any time soon. Sony is expecting PS5 shortages to continue into 2021 and console production issues might also mean that AAA exclusives like Halo Infinite might not receive their own special edition of the Xbox Series S or X. We'll also dive into the upcoming holiday season and the game releases just on the horizon. And of course, we can't ignore E3 as event season ramps up and we hear more from the likes of Microsoft and Bethesda.