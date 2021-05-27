Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Forget next-gen consoles. The biggest gaming platform is already in your pocket.

By Shannon Liao
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the first smartphones debuted in the early 2000s, mobile gaming consisted of simplistic titles such as “Snake,” where the player leads a snakelike chain of pixels around the screen to eat other pixels and grow longer. Soon the market expanded into word games, like 2009′s “Words with Friends” and three-in-a-row matching games like “Candy Crush Saga” in 2012, both primarily played by people whittling away time on public transportation or in a doctor’s waiting room.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pachter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Epic Games#Mobile Gaming#Social Games#Video Games And Consoles#Console Games#Virtual Console#Xbox Platforms#The Npd Group#The Nintendo Switch#Newzoo#Activision Blizzard#The Apple App Store#The App Store#Iphone#Newtoy#Riot Games#King#Fost#Jagex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
SONY
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video Gameselpasoheraldpost.com

PS5 Tops in Texas for ‘Most Searched Gaming Console’

The PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch are still selling out within seconds whenever they’re in stock. With that in mind, the research team at CenturyLinkQuote wondered which gaming console Texas residents covet the most. Researchers found that the PS5 is Texas’s most searched gaming console. The next generation...
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

Portable Gaming Console Docks

Being able to play the Nintendo Switch on a television set traditionally requires the accompanying dock which can be cumbersome at best to carry around, so the OmniCentro Switch Dock is positioned as a far more mobile alternative. The dock device maintains a compact design that will fit in well...
Video GamesThe Next Web

Netflix might bring playable games to your screens next year

It’s been clear for a while that gaming subscriptions are some of the next big things in tech, but no one has quite cornered that market just yet. Now it seems all but certain that Netflix is planning to throw its hat in a ring that’s already been populated by the likes of Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia.
Video GamesGamasutra

Microsoft CEO: Higher platform fees make sense for game consoles

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has suggested that app stores should look to lower platform fees over time, but that the same thinking shouldn't be applied to console storefronts. Speaking to AXIOS, the Microsoft boss was asked why the company recently chose to cut the commission it takes on PC games sold through the Microsoft Store, but stopped short of offering the same 88 percent revenue share to console developers on the Xbox marketplace.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

How well does Mass Effect Legendary Edition run on last-gen consoles?

We've already covered Mass Effect Legendary Edition as it presents on Xbox Series consoles and PlayStation 5, with some very favourable results across the board - but the fact is that it's actually a project built around the last generation consoles, leveraging 'back compat plus' features to improve the showing on the new wave of machines. So how does the game look and run on the consoles it was actually designed to run on? The answer? It's actually quite dependent on which of the two quality modes you choose.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Puzzle platformer Out of Line launches on PC next month, consoles later this summer

Hand drawn puzzle platformer Out of Line will launch for PC on June 23rd with Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions launching later this summer. The graphics for the game have been Inspired by Studio Ghibli and impressionist artwork while the story follows Sam, a young man who must escape from The Factory, a robotised assembly line, and discover his true identity.
Video Gamesava360.com

PS5, Xbox Shortages Will Get Worse Before They Get Better - Next-Gen Console Watch

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This week, we discuss the scarcity of both consoles, and how that might not get easier any time soon. Sony is expecting PS5 shortages to continue into 2021 and console production issues might also mean that AAA exclusives like Halo Infinite might not receive their own special edition of the Xbox Series S or X. We'll also dive into the upcoming holiday season and the game releases just on the horizon. And of course, we can't ignore E3 as event season ramps up and we hear more from the likes of Microsoft and Bethesda.
Video Gamesculturalweekly.com

Innovative Gaming Platforms to Enjoy

There is a whole world of different gaming services and platforms available to players in 2021. Here we take a look at services that have managed to distinguish themselves from the pack by offering innovative new experiences and ways to play. Whether that’s through utilizing the latest in streaming technology to bring flagship games to your fingertips, or empowering you to create your own games, these represent the most exciting developments in gaming today.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Sony Wants More Than 50% of Games Console Market with PS5, Aims to Sell at Least 23 Million Consoles Next Year

Sony may well have revealed that console sales are far less important to their annual revenue than they used to be, but that doesn’t mean they’re giving up on PlayStation 5 sales by any means. The platform holder aims to achieve more than 50% market share in console games revenue with their latest console. They aim to do this by selling more than 23 million consoles during the 2022 financial year.
Video Gamesthekoalition.com

Are We Finally Getting Next-Gen Experiences? | TYQ335

On Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 335, we answer questions about next-gen consoles, God of War: Ragnarok, Xbox Game Pass, Bethesda exclusives on Xbox, Starfield in 2021, Resident Evil Village, and more!. Here are all of the questions we answer this week:. – Are we finally getting next-gen experiences?. – Could...
Video Gamespublicistlibrary.com

Next Gen Nintendo Console On Its Way To Replace Switch Imminent

Nintendo (Nintendo) will send an updated exchange from the GLAY game console in early July or early October to early July and begins with new changes to the problem and four years of the match. Entertaining. You can announce a new console that informs the global event to display the entire link range from 12 to $ 299 to $ 299. He asked. Plans are generally not commonly called because they are not common. Standard switches are sold as Lite Switch 199 from time to time.
Video GamesPosted by
HackerNoon

Who Will Win the Next-gen Console War?

In this slogging post, we discuss who we think is winning the current next-generation console war. Although we disagree with who has the advantage, we agree that many factors play a role in deciding who will win. This Slogging thread by Jack Boreham, Jeffrey Harris, Jose Hernandez, Nicolas Ng and...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Biomutant New Comparison Video Highlights Visual Differences Between PC and Current-Gen Consoles

A new Biomutant comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the visual differences between the PC and current-gen versions of the game. The video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how the PC version of the game is obviously the winner, with higher texture quality, shadows, anisotropic filtering, and drawing distance. Consoles are running the game in backward compatibility mode, however, so there is room for plenty of improvements, especially on PlayStation 5, as the game only runs at 1080p on Sony's current-generation console.
Video Gamesbrickfanatics.com

Switch up your life with this LEGO Nintendo console

An ex-LEGO designer has imagined what could one day follow 71374 Nintendo Entertainment System with a more modern brick-built console. Nintendo’s game consoles have changed greatly since the days of the Nintendo Entertainment System, with an era of machines for the LEGO Group to work their way through. However, one builder has decided to skip to the present day and make a LEGO Nintendo Switch Lite.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Wreckfest Arrives on Next-gen Consoles Today

It's out for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Starting at $39.99 (USD), players on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be able to pick up Wreckfest. Already own this car crash filled game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One? You can upgrade your copy to a next-gen release for just $9.99 (USD). Sorry, there doesn't seem to be any free upgrade path on this one.
Video Gamescodonlineblog.com

Some ideas, Remedies And Techniques For Game Console Blog

Individuals who need good performance and better 4K graphics ought to wait for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Collection X to return out later in 2020, since these new consoles may additionally play numerous PS4 and Xbox One games. The paid on-line service will also be an efficient option to connect and play games on-line with family and associates world huge. Each the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 perform with AMD-designed experience at their gooey centres-AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 chips to be precise. Next Period Personalized Processor: Xbox Collection X is our strongest console ever powered by our customized processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures.
Cell Phonesmorrowcountysentinel.com

It’s everything Northmor, in your pocket

Northmor Local School District is launching a new suite of online tools that help students, parents, and community members know what is happening on campus, right from their phones. “We know that families are using smartphones as a primary means to communicate. That’s why we’ve created an app that is...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Sonic: Origins brings Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, & Knuckles to current gen consoles

Sonic: Origins is a collection of classic Sonic the Hedgehog games that will launch next year. Announced during today’s Sonic Central stream, Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and Sonic CD are all returning in one nostalgic collection. The games will be remastered to today’s standards and include some fresh content, with Sega promising it will be releasing more information on this collection later this year.