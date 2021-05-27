Wells' Walk-Off Home Run Ends Longest Game in C-USA Tournament History

The RRAC Baseball Championship Series lasted much longer than anyone could have anticipated. Lightning delays started after just 1 1/3 innings during game one and pushed teams and spectators to cover for the remainder of the day. Play was official halted at 6:30pm and the teams moved to the Ruston Sports Complex, an all turf facility, to resume play on Tuesday morning. Rain would once again delay the start of play, but just after 10am the tournament would resume. With runners on first and third the Pilots would start out in immediate danger. Josh Fortenberry starting in relief, would buckle down and only allow one run to score before getting out of the inning. The bottom half of the third got the Pilots rolling as Carlos Pineyro and Ryne Ray would hit back to back home runs tying things up. After a couple scoreless innings the Pilot's bats would wake up again in the sixth. Julian Flores would start the inning with a homerun, which was followed up by an Austin McNicholas walk, and a Payton Robertson single. Owen Napieralski would groundout, but score McNicholas on the play, and then a double by Kody Kolb would bring in Robertson scoring the final run of the inning. TAMUT would threaten scoring runs in the sixth and seventh, but Kevin Miranda would come in and pitch two scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to seal it for the Pilots as they would win game one 8-7 and force the if necessary game two.