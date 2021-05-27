Cancel
Ruston, LA

Wells' Walk-Off Home Run Ends Longest Game in C-USA Tournament History

latechsports.com
 13 days ago

RUSTON, La. – Walk-off magic at the Love Shack strikes once again. For the third time this season, No. 18 Louisiana Tech blasted a walk-off home run in its home ballpark to earn a victory over a conference opponent. As a 3-1 pitch approached third baseman Hunter Wells at home plate, the switch hitter turned on the fifth pitch of his at-bat in the 12th inning to end the longest game in Conference USA Tournament history at 4 hours and 59 minutes.

latechsports.com
