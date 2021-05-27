WEATHER ALERT: Severe Storms, 70 MPH Winds, Hail & Tornadoes Possible At The Lake This Afternoon
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Powerful storms could bring damaging wind, hail, and possibly even a tornado to the Lake area Thursday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service's Hazardous Weather Outlook for the day, strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop later today and into this evening for the Missouri Ozarks and extreme southwest Kansas. The NWS says the storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 70mph, large hail, significant lightning risk and the possibility of tornadoes.www.lakeexpo.com