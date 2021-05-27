WEATHER ALERT: Severe Storms, 70 MPH Winds, Hail & Tornadoes Possible At The Lake This Afternoon

Effective: 2021-06-07 11:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Heed all local fire restrictions. Target Area: Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch .A prolonged period of strong south to southwest winds combined with low relative humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions through Wednesday across much of southern Nevada and northwest Arizona. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 460 The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Nevada...Fire weather zone 460. * TIMING...The combination of strong winds and low RH can be expected during the afternoon and early evening hours each day through Wednesday. * WIND...South to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.