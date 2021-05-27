Cancel
How to export and delete your passwords from Google Chrome

By Adam Doud
Android Central
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Chrome has a fairly robust password manager. It can help generate passwords, store them safely, sync them across multiple devices, and even help you change your bad passwords. But there are a lot of reasons why you might want to consider switching to a dedicated password manager. As a rule, they're more secure, work across multiple browsers and devices, and still largely do everything Chrome does. Basically, all password managers let you import passwords from Chrome. All you have to do is import the CSV generated by Chrome into your new password manager. Here's how to do that.

Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

WhatsApp warns users app will lose features if they don’t agree to new terms by imminent deadline

WhatsApp will slowly kill its messaging app for users who do not accept its updated terms and conditions before 15 May.The controversy began in January, when the messaging app said it would share specific information with its parent company, Facebook. WhatsApp said that it would not be able to see the content of messages or calls, and neither could Facebook, saying that the data would be used for commerce features and ads that opened WhatsApp chats. Nevertheless, that sparked a backlash from users, leav­­ing many to move to other apps like Signal. The company paused its rollout, but is now...
Cell PhonesWTAX

It’s time to delete most of your apps

The Apple App Store has over two million apps—but that doesn’t mean you need them all on your phone. A 2018 report found that the average person launches roughly nine apps per day and interacts with roughly 30 apps over the course of a month. That means the average person needs little more than a single page of apps for normal usage. It can be hard to delete apps, because our brains tend to create illogical, emotional attachments to things we think we might need later. But, deleting apps will not only make your phone more appealing to use and look at, but it can also make it more secure. Old apps that no longer get updates, or those that you haven’t updated in some time because you don’t use them can have serious security flaws. If you still can’t bring yourself to delete stuff, you can get your iPhone to help you out. Got to Settings > General> iPhone Storage, and it will give you an option called “Offload Unused Apps,” which automatically deletes apps you don’t use regularly, but saves the documents and data that go with them. For Android users, the process is a little bit different: go to Settings, Apps & Notifications, and then App info to see a list of your apps and their sizes. (PopSci)
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to create strong passwords

How many websites have you visited today that require a password? It's probably quite a few. Do you need a password to access data or email at work? You likely do. In fact, you may have needed a password to log on to the computer you're reading this on right now.
Technologylifewire.com

Microsoft Will Finally Shut Down Internet Explorer

After 25 years online with millions of users surfing the web, Microsoft is finally shutting down Internet Explorer next year. The company announced that June 15, 2022 will be Explorer’s final day. Before that date, Microsoft’s online services (such as Microsoft 365 and other apps) will officially stop supporting the browser on August 17, 2021.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Apple privacy ad gives iPhone users Thanos’ dusting powers

Almost all news about Apple these days revolves around privacy or the Epic Games lawsuit. Even its new Apple M1-powered iPad Pros have mostly been overshadowed by the AirTags and their privacy implications. The company’s new App Tracking Transparency policy definitely ruffled a lot of feathers, including from the big advertising birds, and Apple’s new video clip puts that feature into a comical but real perspective while giving users almost the same powers as the Mad Titan. Except for ad trackers, of course.
Cell PhonesWTOP

Data Doctors: Is someone spying on my iPhone?

Q: Is there a way to tell if someone has hacked my iPhone and is spying on me?. A: Apple has always been focused on making the iPhone as secure as possible. With the release of iOS 14, the options for controlling and monitoring what’s happening with your phone have dramatically improved.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Popular Android apps on Google Play Store expose millions of users' private data — download at your own risk

Cybersecurity researchers discovered 13 Android apps that potentially left over 100 million smartphone users and developers vulnerable to malicious attacks due to their private data being exposed. Spotted by Check Point Research (CPR), researchers found the Android apps had a variety of misconfigurations of third-party cloud services that made personal...
Cell PhonesCNET

Sign In with Apple is a must for iPhone users. Here's how it works

If you have an iPhone, you may be familiar with Sign In with Apple -- a privacy tool that gives iOS users more security when using third-party apps and websites with their Apple ID. Instead of signing in with Facebook, Google or making a brand new account, you can choose the Sign In with Apple option to use your Apple ID to verify your credentials. It's not a bad idea to figure this out now, ahead of Apple's WWDC 2021, when we're likely to see some new Apple products.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

I used Android without Google — here are the pros and cons

You can experience Android on a smartphone without any trace of Google’s software. I know, because I just spent three weeks living that way. My Google-free Android experience was made possible thanks to the e Foundation, an open-source developer focused on providing private alternatives to Google. Normally, if you install plain old AOSP — that stands for Android Open Source Project — you get a barebones system that is pretty hard to live with. You can also install Lineage OS without Google Apps and get a slightly better experience.
Technologymspoweruser.com

Google is teasing a major update to Wear OS

The virtual Google developer conference Google I/O is starting tomorrow and besides Android 12, Google is also teasing an update to the WearOS smartwatch platform. Unlike Android 12, nothing significant has leaked about the new version of Wear OS, but it must be good to convince Samsung to give up Tizen, which ended up being a pretty good if app-poor smartwatch operating system.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Authenticate using Keys, BasicAuth, OAuth2 in Python

In this article, we will be working with 5 different APIs which use different types of authentication. We will be using Python to consume the APIs. Not all APIs are as well documented as Twilio. This guide should help you work with APIs which are secured using Keys, BasicAuth, or OAuth2.
webeenow.com

HaveIBeenPwned, to find out if your data and passwords have been hacked

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp. The computer attacks and data theft on platforms and social networks are more and more frequent. Only in the last two months have we heard of massive leaks of personal information for sale on LinkedIn and Facebook. In both cases, the companies refused to inform users whose data had been exposed. The HaveIBeenPwned website serves precisely so that Internet users can find out if their accounts have been hacked or not.
Internetknowtechie.com

You can password protect your Google search history – here’s how

Have people in your life that insist on poking around your internet search history, even if you say they can’t? Well, now you can password protect your Google Web and Activity page, so they can’t idly snoop on your history. Once turned on, anyone going to your Web & Activity...
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM is missing or corrupt

Some Windows may encounter an error where they can not start Windows because an important system file is missing or corrupted. This is the error message you may see:. Windows could not start because the following file is missing or corrupt:. \Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM. Windows failed to load because the system registry...
SoftwareTechRadar

Veryfi review

Veryfi makes a lot of sense if you’re looking for a straightforward solution to automating aspects of your business bookkeeping, with lots of tools for digitizing and managing your documents to better effect. Veryfi is a great tool for speeding up productivity and improving efficiency because it allows you to...
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Use iCloud Keychain Passwords on a Windows PC

Today, the average internet user has several online accounts which give them access to various services, social platforms, apps, and more. Manually managing all the login details for these accounts can be a nightmare sometimes. This is exactly why password managers have become so popular in recent years. If you...