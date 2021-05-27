New Jersey Devils: It’s Time To Appreciate Taylor Hall For What He Was

We talk about Taylor Hall too much. I do it, other writers on my staff do it, our fans do it, and the New Jersey Devils in general just talk about a player who’s been on three teams since us way too much. However, it’s been less than two years since the present and future were supposed to go through Taylor Hall. This team kept John Hynes because of what he got out of Taylor Hall. They got P.K. Subban to show Hall that they could be contenders. There are so many decisions that still impact this team that ties back to Hall.