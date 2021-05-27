Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

New Jersey Devils: It’s Time To Appreciate Taylor Hall For What He Was

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe talk about Taylor Hall too much. I do it, other writers on my staff do it, our fans do it, and the New Jersey Devils in general just talk about a player who’s been on three teams since us way too much. However, it’s been less than two years since the present and future were supposed to go through Taylor Hall. This team kept John Hynes because of what he got out of Taylor Hall. They got P.K. Subban to show Hall that they could be contenders. There are so many decisions that still impact this team that ties back to Hall.

pucksandpitchforks.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bowen Byram
Person
Taylor Hall
Person
Spencer Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#Fun Time#The New Jersey Devils#Espn#Mvp#Contenders#Writers#Rumors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLFrankfort Times

Hall scored 2; Bruins beat Islanders to clinch 3rd in East

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored his second goal of the game 2:53 into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders in their home finale on Monday night to clinch third place in the East Division. Brad Marchand also scored for Boston, which will face second-place Washington...
NHLCBS Sports

Devils' Nolan Foote: Finishing season in AHL

Foote will join AHL Binghamton for the team's final three games of the campaign, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. The Devils are done for the year, so Foote will head to the minors to see a little more game action before the 2020-21 campaign comes to a close. The 2019 first-round pick will finish the season having picked up two points through six NHL appearances as a rookie.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Confidence is sky high for Taylor Hall

Hours after a trade that sent him from Buffalo to Boston last month, Taylor Hall met the Bruins media for the first time. In the process, he admitted that he wasn’t a very confident hockey player at the time. What a difference 16 games makes. If you were unsure about...
NHLNHL

Flyers Present End of Season Awards

The Philadelphia Flyers presented their 2020-21 end-of-season awards on Monday prior to their game against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center. The Philadelphia Flyers presented their 2020-21 end-of-season awards on Monday prior to their game against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center. Bobby Clarke Trophy (Most...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

It's a wrap!

As the Devils lose a 4-2 game to the Islanders their season comes to an end with a 19-30-7 record. What a season for the Devils and an interesting one for the NHL in this COVID world. I do think the league has done a great job putting a product on the ice despite the logistical issues. Bravo.
HockeyCBS Sports

Devils' Damon Severson: Played with broken toe

Severson played through a broken toe during the second half of the 2020-21 season, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports. Severson's skating was evidently affected by his injury, but he was still relatively productive this season, picking up three goals and 21 points through 56 contests. He should be fully healed in time for next campaign's training camp.
NHLwcn247.com

Devils see bright future despite missing playoffs yet again

The New Jersey Devils were one of the NHL’s youngest teams this past season, and many times they played like it. Using 11 rookies at times, the Devils made mistakes and missed the playoffs for the third straight year. Still, the Devils showed a lot of promise. Former No. 1 pick Jack Hughes took major steps in his second season. Rookie Ty Smith showed the potential to be a top defenseman. Miles Wood and Pavel Zacha had career seasons and Mackenzie Blackwood showed flashes of being a No. 1 goaltender.
NHLchatsports.com

Who are the top prospects in the Devils’ system?

The New Jersey Devils had a disastrous 2021 season. They fell victim to a serious COVID-19 outbreak and, while they did get off to a hot start, they ended the season as one of the worst teams in the league. However, after the trade deadline, the Devils became the youngest...
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils Final Defense And Goalie Grades For 2020-21 Season

P.K. Subban #76 of the New Jersey Devils is congratulated by teammates Pavel Zacha #37,Ty Smith #24,Jesper Bratt #63 and Jack Hughes #86 after Subban scored in the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on February 20, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey.The Buffalo Sabres defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NHLYardbarker

Flyers end the season with a win over the Devils: As it happened

The 56-game season came to an end tonight as the Flyers faced off against the Devils one last time on home ice. A whirlwind of a season, that seemed to have more downs than ups, is finally over. The final game of the season was military appreciation night, where they gave a special video shout out to honor the men and women who serve our country.
NHLburlingtoncountytimes.com

Five things we learned from Monday night’s Flyers 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils

If a number of Flyers had played with as much fire in their eyes as Joel Farabee did this season, they probably wouldn’t be clearing out their lockers Tuesday morning. The 21-year-old Farabee, who before Monday night’s season-closing game was announced as recipient of the Pelle Lindbergh Memorial Trophy for most improved player this season, showed why he won the award by scoring a pair of goals in a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.
NHLCharlotteObserver.com

NJ Devils 2021 season ends unceremoniously with late collapse vs. Flyers in finale

The Devils wrote the final chapter to the 2021 season on Monday night in Philadelphia. An early two-goal lead was eventually erased as the Flyers earned momentum in the second period. In the third period, that tie was broken, but it wasn't by the Devils. Two third period goals cemented the game for the Flyers in a 4-2 win in season finales for both teams.
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Devils in the Details - 5/12/21: The Season, Mercifully, is Over Edition

The season, mercifully, has come to an end. After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the Devils gave up the next four goals to the Flyers on Monday night, and the season, as John put it, ended with a whimper. [NHL] [All About the Jersey] [NorthJersey.com]. With their season over,...
NHLheraldsun.com

In this strange Hurricanes season, bad feelings will come prepackaged in the playoffs

Who, in the spring of 2001, cared about the New Jersey Devils? David Puddy, maybe. Certainly not anyone around the Carolina Hurricanes or any of their fans. Then, Scott Stevens clobbered Shane Willis coming through the neutral zone and stood up Ron Francis along the boards, knocking both out of the first playoff series played at what is now PNC Arena. Suddenly, everyone had an opinion about the Devils, none of them good.