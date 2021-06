(Bloomberg) — For the world’s biggest companies, reducing emissions means cutting suppliers that aren’t moving quickly enough to prepare for a low-carbon economy. Just short of 80% of multinational companies will start culling “slow-to-transition suppliers” by 2025, and 15% have already begun to do so, according to a report from Standard Chartered Plc based on a survey of corporate executives at 400 of the world’s largest companies. Since more than 70% of emissions for such businesses come from their supply chains, lowering those emissions is the first step in their climate-change strategies.