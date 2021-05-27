BTS Fans Break Record, Swarm Streaming Platform to Support New Single Butter
It’s been a record-breaking 24 hours for K-pop group BTS. After releasing their new single Butter over the weekend (which broke their own YouTube 24-hour streaming record), fans of BTS broke records again in the social-audio space yesterday. Approximately 200,000 BTS super fans joined a streaming party on the Stationhead platform to drive hundreds of thousands of streams of the new single, potentially positioning Butter for a #1 debut on the charts. This 200K fan event was the largest ever recorded on a social audio platform (including Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces, etc.)www.theouterhaven.net