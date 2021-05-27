BTS Fans Break Record, Swarm Streaming Platform to Support New Single Butter

We saw this coming, but it still is an astounding feat. BTS have broken five Guinness World Records with their latest release ‘Butter.’. Breaking records is now easy as pie, smooth as butter for BTS, but we’re still going to celebrate when it happens! It’s official: ‘Butter’ has become another historical release for BTS. Guinness World Records confirmed earlier today that BTS have established not one, but five new milestones with their second English-language single ‘Butter.’