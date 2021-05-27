Cancel
BTS Fans Break Record, Swarm Streaming Platform to Support New Single Butter

By Josh Piedra
theouterhaven.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a record-breaking 24 hours for K-pop group BTS. After releasing their new single Butter over the weekend (which broke their own YouTube 24-hour streaming record), fans of BTS broke records again in the social-audio space yesterday. Approximately 200,000 BTS super fans joined a streaming party on the Stationhead platform to drive hundreds of thousands of streams of the new single, potentially positioning Butter for a #1 debut on the charts. This 200K fan event was the largest ever recorded on a social audio platform (including Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces, etc.)

www.theouterhaven.net
Related
MusicDerrick

New BTS summer hit ‘Butter’ melts YouTube and Spotify records

As K-pop continues its smoothly choreographed dance to world domination, BTS’ latest juggernaut hit, “Butter,” has already shattered records since its release Friday. The South Korean boy band’s second English-language single hit 3.9 million “peak concurrents” (maximum number of simultaneous users) in its first 24 hours, according to the YouTube Music Team, the platform’s official blog.
Musickpopstarz.com

BTS to Release a 'Hotter Version' of New Single 'Butter'

BTS is set to drop a "Hotter Version" of their new smash hit "Butter"!. BTS Announces Plan to Release a "Hotter Version" of "Butter" On May 28 at midnight KST, BTS made a surprise announcement of launching a "Hotter Version" of their latest English-language single "Butter." The septet also shared...
Musickpopstarz.com

WATCH: BTS Unveils 'Butter' New Version

On May 28, BTS released the "Hotter Version" of "Butter." The new version reinterprets the original song as a house-based electro dance music, and presents a charm that's different from the original song with a bright and exciting atmosphere. Watch the "Hotter Version" of "Butter" below!
Musicthechestnutpost.com

BTS performs ‘Butter’ l GMA

SEE THE FULL ‘BUTTER’ PERFORMANCE HERE: https://gma.abc/3uuasly. The group performs its record-breaking new single for the "GMA" Summer Concert Series. #BTS #BTSArmy #BTSonGMA #BTS_Butter #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us.
Technologytuipster.com

Get YouTube Premium with your #GalaxyS21 Series and enjoy BTS' new single, "Butter" with an ad-free, offline and background play experience in YouTube Music. Learn more:

Provided to YouTube by 'BigHit Entertainment' Butter · 방탄소년단 Butter Released on: 2021-05-21 Auto-generated by YouTube. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. I’m sorry this is hilarious. Ice universe. Huawei announced the appearance of the P50 series, but the release time is still uncertain. https://t.co/r1IaTJN70N. Microsoft...
Musicmetalinjection

CHIMP SPANNER Streams New Single "Korruptor"

Chimp Spanner, the one man project of guitarist Paul Ortiz, is back with a brand new single "Korruptor". The single sounds like an extra industrial-meets-djent version of both Fear Factory and Periphery, which rules. This is Chimp Spanner's fourth new single this year, which is great considering we hadn't heard...
Musicbolnews.com

BTS ‘Butter’ breaks YouTube records for 24 hours Views

The Korean band broke their own record of most YouTube views in the first 24-hours of the release with English-language single “Butter,” hitting approximately 113 million views. Previously BTS holds the record with their 2020 single “Dynamite,” their first entirely in English. That video gained 101.1 million in its first...
Musicthebrag.com

BTS broke five Guinness World Records with ‘Butter’

We saw this coming, but it still is an astounding feat. BTS have broken five Guinness World Records with their latest release ‘Butter.’. Breaking records is now easy as pie, smooth as butter for BTS, but we’re still going to celebrate when it happens! It’s official: ‘Butter’ has become another historical release for BTS. Guinness World Records confirmed earlier today that BTS have established not one, but five new milestones with their second English-language single ‘Butter.’
Silver Spring, MDmbhs.edu

You 'Butter' listen to BTS' new single

Record-breaking K-Pop group BTS released their new single "Butter" - how do we feel about it?. On May 21 at 12 a.m. EST, global superstars BTS welcomed the summer with their second all-English single, "Butter." Surpassing 57 million views by 8 a.m. on the day of its release, the music video doesn't lie when it promises to "pull you in like no other."
MusicHypebae

BTS Is Getting Even Hotter With Their New "Butter" Remix

Breaking streaming records across Spotify and YouTube, BTS has brought a new treat for all ARMYs – a “Hotter Remix” version of “Butter.” The seven K-pop members – Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jin and RM – teased the release with a series of images on social media this week.
Musicallkpop.com

BTS treats fans to special performance video for 'Butter'

On May 30 KST, the Big Hit Music boy group unveiled a special performance video for their latest English single "Butter." In the clip, the members show off the single's fresh choreography in coordinated schemes of yellow, white, and denim, adding another element of playfulness to the performance. Meanwhile, earlier...
Musictuipster.com

[email protected]_twt takes you deep into the 'cool summer vibes' behind "Butter" in 3D 🧈RT if you love the new BTS single! Listen to #BTSin3D, only on Amazon Music 🔊:

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. *Clover blooms in the fields/spring breaks loose/the time is near...* EVERMORE ALBUM VINYL IS OUT TODAY!! You can get it at your fav indie record store, Target, Walmart & Amazon ✨ and if you’re feeling even more generous, go ahead and stream it too! That would be cool!
Musicallkpop.com

Executive VP at Columbia Records confirms that high level conversations are being held with streaming companies about 'filtering' BTS streaming numbers

The Executive VP of Columbia Records has responded to ARMYs voices regarding the recent issue of BTS streaming numbers not being reflected accurately. As reported, ARMYs have recently trended "#InvestigateSpotify' after discovering that a large portion of their streams of BTS's songs have been filtered and not counted on Spotify. According to the data found in BHF Data Analytics, 47% of the streams were not counted for "Butter" while 38% were not counted for "Dynamite."