Cherokee Leaders Decriminalize Marijuana in North Carolina

The Hawaii Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to legalize marijuana as well as separate legislation to significantly expand the state's existing decriminalization law. Under the legalization proposal—which advanced at a joint meeting of the Senate Judiciary and Ways and Means committees last week—adults would be allowed to possess up to one ounce of cannabis and cultivate the plant for personal use. It cleared the full chamber in a 20-5 vote. The other piece of legislation would build upon the state's existing decriminalization policy, where possession of three grams or less of marijuana is punishable by a $130 fine and no threat of jail time. The Senate passed legislation to increase that threshold to 30 grams, or just over an ounce, in a 24-1 vote. Both pieces of legislation now head to the House for consideration. Should they get final approval from the legislature, however, it still remains to be seen how Gov. David Ige (D) will approach them. During an interview this month, the governor declined to say whether he would sign or veto a legalization bill if it arrived on his desk, but he said the ongoing federal prohibition on marijuana creates complications that would factor into his decision. "I'd have to look at it. I do have concerns. Marijuana is still a Schedule I substance, which is highly regulated by the federal government," he said. "Until that is changed, it is confusing for the public to think that it's legalized here but, if they were to carry it beyond certain quantities, they could actually end up getting prosecuted and sent to prison for a very long time."