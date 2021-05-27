Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee, NC

Cherokee Leaders Decriminalize Marijuana in North Carolina

By dispensaries.com
greenentrepreneur.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Cannabis remains illegal for any purpose under state law in North Carolina, with one major exception: The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has leaped ahead of the state's government, passing a new law that decriminalizes cannabis and allows people to use medical marijuana in the 100 square miles of tribal land known as the Qualla Boundary.

www.greenentrepreneur.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Cherokee, NC
Government
City
Cherokee, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Marijuana Laws#Cannabis#State Laws#The Ebci Tribal Council#Numu Cannabis Marketplace#The Nevada Independent#The Catawba Indian Nation#Instagram#Western North Carolina#Tribal Leaders#Tribal Law#Tribal Lands#Federal Authorities#Hashish#Secretary#Opioids#Overdoses#Downtown Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
107 JAMZ

Marijuana Decriminalization Bill Nears Passage in Louisiana

A proposed bill that will decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana is one step closer to being passed. Yesterday, a Senate committee voted to pass the bill over for full debate on the Louisiana Senate floor. The bill was proposed by Representative Cedric Glover of Shreveport, and it would make possessing a half-ounce or smaller amount of marijuana for recreational use a misdemeanor carrying a fine up to $100. It would also apply to repeat offenders, and it would end being arrested for having a half-ounce or less of weed.
EducationPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

North Carolina Education

CHARLOTTE – Section 1 of Article IX of the North Carolina Constitution titled “Education” reads: “Religion, morality, and knowledge being necessary to good government and the happiness of mankind, schools, libraries, and the means of education shall forever be encouraged.”. Obviously, it was presumed that religion and morality were and...
Raleigh, NCRaleigh News & Observer

Is North Carolina losing interest in racial justice and equity?

The exchange sounded like a caricature of the trouble Black people have being heard in North Carolina. Quanta Edwards and Kimberly Muktarian, who are Black, spoke during a virtual meeting of the Raleigh City Council’s Safe, Vibrant and Healthy Community committee Tuesday to say that black people aren’t being listened to in a city where Black residents make up 29 percent of the population.
TechnologyThe Mountaineer

North Carolina lawmakers consider $750M broadband proposal

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Senate is expected to take up a bill described as one of the largest efforts to expand broadband internet in the nation. House Bill 947 sets aside $750 million in federal aid to expand internet access across North Carolina. It combines county and state funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to develop broadband infrastructure in every corner of the state.
Catawba, NCPosted by
Charlotte Business Journal

CBJ Morning Buzz: North Carolina reinstates work-search requirement for unemployment benefits; Cherokees appeal ruling on Catawba casino project

Changes are coming for those in the Carolinas who are receiving unemployment benefits. Late Friday afternoon, Gov. Roy Cooper's office released details of an executive order that reinstates a work-search requirement for existing claimants in North Carolina, effective June 6. That requirement had been waived last spring, as efforts to...
Small BusinessDigital Courier

North Carolina Democrats unveil budget priorities

(The Center Square) – Small business recovery, better state roads and criminal justice reform are among the top spending priorities for North Carolina legislative Democrats. Members of the Senate Democratic Caucus made allocation requests to Republican budget writers this week that call for using federal and state funds to support businesses.
PoliticsPosted by
WHQC HITS 96.1

These 2 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In North Carolina

A new research study ranked some of the most dangerous cities in the country, and two in North Carolina made the cut. NeighborhoodScout recently released its ranking of the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. in 2021. The site compared cities with at least 25,000 residents and based the rankings on the number of violent crimes — like murder, aggravated assault, and more — per 1,000 residents.
Public Healthcarolinajournal.com

Is North Carolina already at herd immunity?

Today North Carolina should hit a new threshold in the Covid-19 era: over a million confirmed cases since the pandemic began. But North Carolina may already be at a more important threshold: herd immunity. From President Joe Biden all the way down to Gov. Roy Cooper and the “vaccine passports”...
PoliticsWLOS.com

Bill could ban the 'Carolina Squat' in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPDE) — A new bill looking to ban the "Carolina Squat" has passed North Carolina's House of Representatives. The Carolina Squat is when a truck or SUV has a raised nose and an unmodified or lowered rear, according to Autoweek. The new bill says, "a private passenger automobile...
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Hawaii Senate Approves Marijuana Legalization Bill And Separate Decriminalization Expansion Proposal

The Hawaii Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to legalize marijuana as well as separate legislation to significantly expand the state’s existing decriminalization law. Under the legalization proposal—which advanced at a joint meeting of the Senate Judiciary and Ways and Means committees last week—adults would be allowed to possess up to one ounce of cannabis and cultivate the plant for personal use. It cleared the full chamber in a 20-5 vote. The other piece of legislation would build upon the state’s existing decriminalization policy, where possession of three grams or less of marijuana is punishable by a $130 fine and no threat of jail time. The Senate passed legislation to increase that threshold to 30 grams, or just over an ounce, in a 24-1 vote. Both pieces of legislation now head to the House for consideration. Should they get final approval from the legislature, however, it still remains to be seen how Gov. David Ige (D) will approach them. During an interview this month, the governor declined to say whether he would sign or veto a legalization bill if it arrived on his desk, but he said the ongoing federal prohibition on marijuana creates complications that would factor into his decision. “I’d have to look at it. I do have concerns. Marijuana is still a Schedule I substance, which is highly regulated by the federal government,” he said. “Until that is changed, it is confusing for the public to think that it’s legalized here but, if they were to carry it beyond certain quantities, they could actually end up getting prosecuted and sent to prison for a very long time.” — Marijuana Moment is already tracking more than 800 cannabis, psychedelics and drug policy bills in state legislatures and Congress this year. Patreon supporters pledging at least $25/month get access…
Cleveland County, NCShelby Star

Local push for state marijuana bill

A state bill to legalize marijuana for medicinal use is picking up support across the state, including from around Cleveland County. In April, Senate Bill 711, the North Carolina Compassionate Care Act, was filed. The bill would allow for the use of medicinal marijuana in the state, as well as limited growing of the plant for medicinal use.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Applicants sought for North Dakota medical marijuana board

Gov. Doug Burgum is accepting applications for North Dakota's Medical Marijuana Advisory Board after changes to the panel's membership by the 2021 Legislature. Applications are at apps.nd.gov/gov/boards. The deadline is June 30. Current board members' terms will expire July 31. New membership of the nine-member board includes six people appointed...
Politicsfox5atlanta.com

Confederate monument moved in North Carolina

ASHVILLE, N.C. - A Confederate statue that stood in Ashville, North Carolina since 1897 is no more. The monument honored former Confederate military officer Zebulon Vance. He also served as the governor of North Carolina. The Ashville City Council decided to remove the statue back in March, calling it a...
CollegesRocky Mount Telegram

Invest in community colleges for North Carolina's future

As North Carolina faces an economic crisis amidst a pandemic, our community colleges will be key to recovery efforts. North Carolina will undoubtedly turn to our 58 community colleges to train and retrain our state’s workforce to meet the increasing demands of a recovering economy and changing business world. To...
PoliticsMiami Herald

Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Charlotte Observer. May 18, 2021. Editorial: No accountability - but a lot of questions - in Elizabeth City case. The district attorney for Pasquotank County deserves credit for taking questions from the media after announcing that sheriff’s deputies will not be charged in the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. The...