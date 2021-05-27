ASOTIN COUNTY LIBRARY HEIGHTS BRANCH REOPENS TO THE PUBLIC. CLARKSTON, WA – The Asotin County Library’s Heights branch located at 2036 4th Avenue, Clarkston will reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 2. The branch library, along with the Asotin branch, has been closed since early 2020; the Asotin branch remains closed. The Heights branch will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 5pm. Facemasks are required and social distancing will be observed. A limited number of computers will be available by appointment. The downtown branch at 417 Sycamore St is open Monday through Friday from 11am to 5:30pm.