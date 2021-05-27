Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarkston, WA

Asotin County Library Heights Branch Reopens to the Public

By Kylie
dailyfly.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASOTIN COUNTY LIBRARY HEIGHTS BRANCH REOPENS TO THE PUBLIC. CLARKSTON, WA – The Asotin County Library’s Heights branch located at 2036 4th Avenue, Clarkston will reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 2. The branch library, along with the Asotin branch, has been closed since early 2020; the Asotin branch remains closed. The Heights branch will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 5pm. Facemasks are required and social distancing will be observed. A limited number of computers will be available by appointment. The downtown branch at 417 Sycamore St is open Monday through Friday from 11am to 5:30pm.

lcvalley.dailyfly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarkston, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Clarkston, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Computers#Social Distancing#The Public Heights Branch#Wa#Sycamore St#Heights#Open Monday#4th Avenue#Appointment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Wash. Co. Commissioners Approve of Donation, More

A resolution regarding a donation from the Cherokee Nation to the Washington County Emergency Operations Center in the amount of $3,500 was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning. From there, the Commissioners approved a resolution to dispose of a power pruner tree saw. That item, which was...
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Clarkston, WAPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

Clarkston City Hall is still closed tight

The doors of Clarkston City Hall have been locked for 14 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s still up in the air as to when the government building will open to the public. Mayor Monika Lawrence said she doesn’t expect any change to the current policy until Asotin...
Washington StatePosted by
Lewiston Tribune

Washington candidate filing period set

The five-day candidate filing period for various elected positions in Washington begins Monday morning. A bit more than 200 nonpartisan offices are up for grabs in the southeastern corner of the state this year. Every incorporated town in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties has at least a few city council...