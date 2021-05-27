Cancel
Rodgers Joining The Match Golf Event With Brady

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Rodgers is taking part in a charity golf event featuring Tom Brady on July 6th. Rodgers will partner with P-G-A pro Bryson DeChambeau and Brady will be playing with U-S Open champ Phil Mickelson at The Match in Big Sky Montana. Rodgers is a solid golfer and finished 16th...

www.seehafernews.com
