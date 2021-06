Xbox Series exclusive The Medium will be released for PS5 according to an ESRB rating. The game was released on Game Pass at launch for PC and Xbox One. The Medium was one of the rare current-generation exclusives when it launched back on the Xbox Series. The game was only playable on a PC and Xbox Series. It also launched on day one for Xbox Game Pass. Bloober Team is the developers behind The Medium and they collaborated with Silent Hill Alumni Akira Yamaoka for the soundtrack.