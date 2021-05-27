‘Marvel-Verse: Shang-Chi’ features a wise and patient hero
Fans of the Marvel movies have plenty of ways to get into comics, and just one of those options is the Marvel-Verse digest-sized anthologies. Marvel Comics is slowly making its way through their stables of popular heroes in a series of smaller-sized trade paperbacks called Marvel-Verse. The latest focuses on Shang-Chi and previous volumes include Captain Marvel, after Deadpool & Wolverine, Iron Man, Venom, Thanos, and Black Panther have all gotten the treatment.aiptcomics.com