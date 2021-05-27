‘Marvel-Verse: Shang-Chi’ features a wise and patient hero

Marvel’s Avengers got to weigh in on the new Eternals trailer in a new parody video. Internet favorite Mark Phillips and his band of jokesters decided to joke about what Captain America, The Hulk, Punisher, and other heroes had to say about the absence of the heroes during the Battle for Earth. (For the sake of the parody, some heroes got included that weren’t there either!) There are some silly jabs a Sam Wilson, Thor getting outshined by Steve Rogers, and Hulk questioning what anger is really for. It’s all very funny and plays off the existing queries from fans about where The Eternals were when everything was on the line. These kinds of questions pop up almost constantly in the MCU when there is a big world-ending stakes battle going on. As the cast of characters continues to expand, there will have to be reasons for why the entire crew doesn’t assemble.