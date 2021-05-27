Cancel
‘Marvel-Verse: Shang-Chi’ features a wise and patient hero

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 11 days ago
Fans of the Marvel movies have plenty of ways to get into comics, and just one of those options is the Marvel-Verse digest-sized anthologies. Marvel Comics is slowly making its way through their stables of popular heroes in a series of smaller-sized trade paperbacks called Marvel-Verse. The latest focuses on Shang-Chi and previous volumes include Captain Marvel, after Deadpool & Wolverine, Iron Man, Venom, Thanos, and Black Panther have all gotten the treatment.

