Next Monday will be memorable for Penn State football fans, and not just because it’s Memorial Day. It also marks the end of the NCAA’s long COVID-related recruiting dead period, which means James Franklin and his staff can once again welcome recruits to campus for unofficial and official visits. You have already seen a significant uptick in VIP recruiting coverage on our site leading up to the big day. And it is only going to increase moving forward. Want to get in on all of the insider recruiting scoop?