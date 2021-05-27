Cancel
Hendersonville, NC

Live Music This Weekend: There’s a new band in WNC, playing in Hendersonville Friday

Blueridgenow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBands come and bands go. That is the nature of popular music. Sure, some stay and go on to become the stuff legends. That is always the hope and the prayer. Recently, a new name with some established faces has appeared on the Hendo music scene - Pleasantly Wild. That’s a good name. It is both non-threatening and intriguing. Band member Derrick Pace reached out to me, hoping for a little exposure.

www.blueridgenow.com
