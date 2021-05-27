Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

10 Side Hustle Skills You Can Master This Summer on a Budget

By Entrepreneur Store
Middletown Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the greatest keys to entrepreneurial success is a commitment to lifelong learning. After all, how can you grow a business into the future if you aren't willing to learn what the future holds? Staying on top of new innovations and skills will help you become a better entrepreneur and a better person. This Memorial Day, you can set yourself up to learn a variety of new skills over the summer on a budget. The Entrepreneur Store has a wide array of courses covering myriad subjects on sale for unbeatable prices for the holiday weekend. You'll want to act fast because these deals won't last long.

www.middletownpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Idea#Android#Video Marketing#Data Science#Master#Video Skills#Management Skills#Social Skills#Business Success#The Entrepreneur Store#The App Store#Java#React Native Git#Development Love#Unity#Blender#Digital Marketing Scale#Seo#The Become A Professional#Gamestonk
Related
Technologychartattack.com

5 Useful Skills You Can Learn Online

Thanks to the Internet, learning new skills has never been easier. It used to be that if you wanted to learn a new skill you needed to apply to secondary education – such as a College or University – and pick up those skills along the way, or, barring a learning institute, to pick up a book on the subject and try to master it yourself without any sort of guidance.
Career Development & Advicetechgig.com

5 in-demand tech skills you should master

The demand for tech skills was high in 2020, as it helped companies shift their businesses to remote working culture . Now, while recovering from the COVID-led crisis, the companies have more IT job openings for skilled tech professionals. The. demand. for tech. skills. was high in 2020, as it...
Small Businessmld.org

8 Side Businesses You Can Start at unBound

Meridian Library District Business Liaison Librarian. One of the best parts of working with the small business community is seeing amazing ideas come to life. I love showing someone the unBound Create Corner, watching the wheels turn in their head as they dream up possibilities, and then seeing them come back and turn those ideas into realities.
Posted by
Zachary Walston

Are Side Hustles Hurting Careers?

Who doesn’t love the idea of an extra $1000 dollars a month from a side hustle? What’s another strategy to gain $1000 dollars a month?. I bring this up because side hustles are all the rage. The pandemic has increased their allure. Some have been started out of necessity, others out of opportunity.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

What a Master’s in Data Science Can (and Cannot) Do for You

My thoughts about graduate school for Data Science after recently graduating and landing a job as a Data Engineer. I recently received my Master’s in Data Science after about two years of hands-on graduate-school work. Given some interest from folks via LinkedIn and my past Medium posts, I thought it may be helpful for some to be able to read my retroactive evaluation of the decision, and what I gained most from the experience. I also wanted to discuss what you should and shouldn’t expect to gain from getting your Master’s degree.
EconomyVillage Voice

Millionaire Tech Investor Jonathan Kvicky Highlights The Benefits Of A Side Hustle

Many workers are turning into aspiring entrepreneurs in the hopes that they can achieve financial stability and independence. A growing number of people are beginning to realize that putting all their energy into one job is actually making it harder to achieve that sense of security, and therefore they are turning their passions and skill sets into income-generating projects in a blooming “gig economy”.
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

Should You Spend Your Mastering Budget On A Mix Engineer?

In this week’s podcast, Julian is joined by William Wittman and Mike Exeter to discuss whether or not the attention paid to mastering might be better spent by engaging the services of a mix engineer?. For more on William’s thoughts on this subject read this article inspired by this podcast...
Small Businessccbusinesschamber.com

5 Financial Skills All Small Business Owners Should Master

To run a successful small business, you need to understand and properly manage your business’s finances. Fortunately, you don’t have to be a finance expert to be financially literate or grow a successful business. Instead, you just need a little direction and some accessible skills to get you on the right financial foot.
Jobspacbiztimes.com

Opinion: Time to polish those interview skills, whichever side you’re on

The Department of Labor reported a record 8.1 million job openings in the U.S. at the end of March. While employers are eager to fill openings, it’s critical that managers are thorough in assessing candidates to ensure new hires fit their needs. Having interviewed hundreds of candidates during my 23...
Youtubeava360.com

The Top 10 Skills Every Single Billionaire Mastered! | #BillionaireMindset

Click this link to join - https://evancarmichael.com/billions. Have you ever heard the expression, "You're the average of the five people spend the most time with"? The problem is you're not spending time with super successful people. You don't know anyone who has done anything big. You don't have a billionaire mentor. You need a mindset upgrade. That's where The Billionaire Mindset comes in. Every day, for 30 days, you're going to get an email with a link to a video that will shift your mindset forward. You're going to be pushed by billionaires to step into your potential and develop the courage and self-belief that you need to level up.
BusinessL.A. Weekly

Jonathan Kvicky Recommends Getting A Side Hustle To Become Financially Successful

Jonathan Kvicky, renowned for his proficiency in the fields of business and technology, has achieved numerous impressive milestones as an engineer and serial entrepreneur. And, while he loves to preach a lifestyle of calculated risk through smart investments, another piece of advice he gives to all those seeking financial freedom is to start building up “side hustles”.
Austin, TXaustin.com

Austin Small Business Spotlight – Turn Your Side Hustle Into A Career

Do you have what it takes to leave your full-time, job to pursue entrepreneurship? If you’re lucky, that side gig that you have had in mind may take off. But it may not. These are the hard truths to consider. There are extensive risks attached to the trendy concept where everyone becomes an entrepreneur. In order to enter the daunting and sometimes intimidating world of unknowns, it is easier to break things down into smaller, more digestible pieces.
Kidsecowatch.com

7 Educational Nature Activities for Kids You Can Do at Home This Summer

After a year of learning from behind a screen, it's time for some outdoor play this summer. It's widely accepted that spending time in nature has unparalleled benefits for children; kids who play outdoors are happier, more attentive, and less anxious than those who spend more time indoors. Being in nature builds confidence and creativity, reduces stress, and teaches responsibility to children – and, that time outdoors can also incorporate educational activities that help children feel excited about science and the wonders of the natural world, instilling in them a lifelong environmental ethic. Hands-on activity and play will teach them about our planet in ways not possible from merely learning in a classroom (or a Zoom screen).
LifestyleMotley Fool

Planning a Summer Vacation? These Tips Can Help You Save

Follow these tips to have some summer fun without the post-vacation penny-pinching. I'll be honest: I'm pretty used to the hermit life, having lived it long before the pandemic started. But even I am ready to get out and have a little fun after being cooped up at home for over a year. And a summer vacation sounds fantastic. But that doesn't mean I'm willing to go hog wild on spending. You don't have to either. Here are a few of my top money-saving tips that can help you take an awesome vacation and still have money left in your wallet when you get home.
ComputersMySanAntonio

For less than $20, you can get a master class in structural engineering software

Thanks to a massive bill making its way through Congress, infrastructure has been a hot topic as of late and highlights the importance of civil engineering for projects to rebuild, repair, and upgrade things like bridges, roads, dams, and buildings. Structural engineering is a specialty of this field and those that are skilled in this area can find themselves in high demand.
Newton, MADaily Item

Jill Ebstein: Allure of the side hustle

In the litany of one-liners spoken at college commencements, here is one told to me years ago that I haven’t been able to verify but am also unable to forget: “This generation will go to their grave with their options open.” It was purportedly said at a Yale graduation — a group that would likely have had many options.
ElectronicsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sound Advice: Can you find quality tower speakers on a budget?

Q. My 87-year-old dad saw your Q&A column in the paper and asked me to forward you photographs of his custom-built system. He built this whole system into a custom cabinet and would like you to recommend appropriate floorstanding speakers to purchase to get this old thing working again. I have a photo of the back of one of the speakers, and it has two terminals with two wires connected to it like any other speaker.
EconomyMessenger

Placeholder for side hustle

Originally from south of St. Louis, transplanted from Kevin’s job. Lives here in St. Joseph. I used to do it as a hobby, every Sunday I would go to my grandmother’s house and do a task. I was always known as the family member that cleaned everyone’s houses. I’ve always...
Gamblingmodernman.com

The top skills you can learn by playing card games

Card playing is often frowned upon by society as either a frivolous distraction or the sign of a dissolute lifestyle, but those who play cards regularly will know that card games can have all kinds of benefits. Playing cards can teach you a great deal about yourself, your strengths and your weaknesses, and it can also help you to develop a range of life skills that have wider applications.