MLB

Alex Cora manages to get important day off for daughter's graduation

Patriot Ledger
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – Alex Cora values at least one personal title above that of Red Sox manager. Cora will miss Boston’s game against the Marlins on Saturday after returning to his native Puerto Rico. His daughter, Camila, is graduating with the senior class at the elite Robinson School. The first college preparatory program founded in the capital city of San Juan will celebrate its commencement while the Red Sox host Miami for an interleague set.

