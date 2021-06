Over the weekend, a British tabloid claimed Mariah Carey ditched JAY-Z and Roc Nation for management and that it was an "explosive" break up. 'Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all. She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation,' a source told The Sun on Friday. "She will formally depart in the next few weeks. It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn't have gone much worse."