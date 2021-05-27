OnePlus is announcing even more phones you are going to forget exist

OnePlus just loves tying up with companies to put their brand on its devices and spread its devices to fans of those franchises. It tried that tactic for a few years with racing car marque McLaren but that partnership ended last year. Now it seems to be cozying up to other companies, including CD Projekt RED and its controversial Cyberpunk 2077 game. As it did for one of its phones, it is now making a OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Edition that you won’t be able to get easily unless you live in China.