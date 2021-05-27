Cancel
Cell Phones

OnePlus is announcing even more phones you are going to forget exist

By Prasham Parikh
Android Police
Android Police
 11 days ago
OnePlus phones have slowly crept their way into flagship territory, but are the juicier margins that the company now enjoys have coming at the expense of its old market? These flagships may simply be out of reach for past fans — not everyone's ready to spend an arm and a leg for a phone. That's probably why the company is doubling down on its sub-brand Nord, with plans for at least two new phones in the pipeline.

Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android.

