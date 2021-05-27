Blended Festivals Partner With CLEAR to Provide Safer Festival Experience For Fans

Deal, with its lovely seaside location, pretty Georgian houses and Walmer Castle to explore just down the road is always worth a visit. But should you need a further reason - and especially if you're an arts lover - the return of Deal Music & Arts Festival (DMA) is sure to prove an enticement - the first chance audiences will have had to experience live performances in the town since March 2020. From July 2, music, theatre, film, talks, walks and a free Fringe Community Stage mean something for everyone to enjoy during this16-day festival.