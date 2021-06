Sports betting legislation in the state has not seen any progress since April, but sponsors expect serious discussions to take place in June. The expansion of sports betting in North Carolina has not seen the expected progress, although supporters of the legislation say there might be an advance in June. Senate Bill 688 (SB 688), which was filed by Senators Jim Perry and Paul Lowe, has been at a standstill since April 8, when it was referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate.