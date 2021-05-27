Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago unveils new foot chase policy following fatal police shootings of Adam Toledo, 13, and Anthony Alvarez, 21: Cops are BANNED from giving chase for minor traffic violations and must not separate from partners

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Police Department has announced a new foot-pursuit policy that officials say makes the safety of officers and members of the public a priority. The new policy, revealed Wednesday, comes in the wake of chases that ended with cops shooting and killing Adam Toledo, 13, and Anthony Alvarez, 21.

