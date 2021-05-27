Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Plethori is Launching Blockchain's First ETF Creation and Exchange Platform

albuquerqueexpress.com
 11 days ago

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / As the end of quarter two comes into view, Plethori inches closer to the release of its decentralized Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) platform. Meanwhile, investors wait with much anticipation for an ease of access never before seen in crypto-land. By contrast, in traditional finance, ETFs have cemented themselves as a certified cornerstone, having captured a staggering $7.7 trillion dollars of the $80 trillion tied up in global trading markets. Even so, it's easy to forget that ETFs are a relatively new financial invention, being created only three decades ago with the rise of Web 1.0. Now, with the emergence of blockchain technology and the birth of what many are calling Web 3.0, Plethori has seized the momentum to bootstrap ETF's natural next leap forward.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockchains#Etfs#Trading Platform#Technology Company#Financial Technology#Global Financial Markets#Binance Smart Chain#Kyc#Metamask Wallet#Multichain Defi#Ple#Shield Finance#Blank Wallet#Blockchain Technology#Centralized Etf Trading#Traditional Etf Markets#Crypto Currency#Leveraged Trading#Retail Investors#Curated Etfs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Energy IndustryCoinDesk

Austrian Blockchain Company Builds Platform to Tokenize Solar Energy

A Vienna-based blockchain interface company, has built a platform for consumers to invest in energy produced by solar power through tokenization. Riddle&Code Energy Solutions teamed up with Austrian energy provider Wien Energie to build MyPower, an announcement Monday said. MyPower tokenizes solar-panel assets, allowing customers to purchase shares in Austria's...
CurrenciesCoinDesk

21Shares to List Bitcoin ETP in London on Aquis Exchange

Both 21Shares and ETC Group will be launching crypto ETPs on the Aquis Exchange Multilateral Trading Facility for U.K. investors. Switzerland-based investment product provider 21Shares is launching a bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) in the U.K. on the Aquis Exchange Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) mid-June. 21Shares, formerly known as Amun, said...
MarketsNorwalk Hour

Maximize Your Investments by Learning Quantitative Trading

The world of finance is changing rapidly. Sure, innovations like cryptocurrency and SPACs may get all the headlines but behind the scenes, the traditional stock market is under an entirely new lens. Professional traders today use quantitative trading methods and computer science to predict the market and maximize return on investment. From major financial managers to day traders, everybody is looking for an edge in the market. Find yours with QuantInsti®: Quantitative Trading for Beginners Bundle.
Currenciesbeincrypto.com

Bitcoin ETP to Be Launched by 21Shares in UK

Swiss crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer 21Shares announced the launch of its bitcoin (BTC) ETP on the U.K.’s Aquis Exchange. 21Shares has designed the ETP to provide United Kingdom-based institutional investors with exposure to bitcoin. ETPs trade similarly to listed stocks, so institutional investors in the U.K. can gain this exposure in a way they are familiar with.
Retailcoinquora.com

21Shares and ETC Group Launch ETPs on UK’s Aquis Exchange

21Shares announced its launch of Bitcoin ETP on Aquis Exchange in the UK. It will launch its Bitcoin ETP in partnership with market-maker GHCO. Today, ETC Group launches its crypto ETP on the Aquis Exchange MTF. On Monday, 21Shares (formerly known as Amun) announced the launch of its Bitcoin exchange-traded...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

One of NYSE's largest market-makers is joining a Solana-based data project

GTS — best-known for facilitating large initial public offerings on NYSE — joined Pyth Network, a data project led by high-speed trading firm Jump Trading. Announced by Jump in April, Pyth is essentially a platform that aggregates Wall Street's market data on the Solana blockchain. Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX is also involved with the project.
Marketsmentalitch.com

Learn a complete guide to bitcoin trading and bitcoin mining in 2021

Bitcoin is a form of cryptocurrency, which has become a popular practice since the creation of the bitcoin blockchain in late 2008 if we talk about its mining. The relationship between bitcoin trading and bitcoin mining is based on blockchain technology, the system is divided into two parts, Bitcoin trading for Bitcoin mining. Let’s know more about this nature and how it is and how bitcoin mining can be beneficial for you.
Marketsinstitutionalinvestor.com

Video: How the Crypto Market is Still Evolving

Bitcoin’s crypto market share has dropped in 2021 to just under 50%, while ethereum has risen to about 15%. Blu Putnam and Erik Norland discuss how supply and transaction costs impact price volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Digital currencies are trending, and they are complex. That’s due in part to...
Marketsinvesting.com

2 ETFs To Invest In Fintech And Blockchain Technologies

Digitalization is having a substantial impact on the financial services industry. Therefore, financial technology (fintech) has been one of the most important investment themes of recent years. Research by Thomas Philippon of the New York University Stern School of Business highlights:. “FinTech covers digital innovations and technology-enabled business model innovations...
Marketscryptoslate.com

US bank JPMorgan is looking for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Proof-of-Stake pros

In the months following the launch of their commercialized blockchain service, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) are hiring crypto talent—and its looking for Proof of Stake, Ethereum (ETH), and Bitcoin (BTC) knowledge. JPM is a US investment bank and financial services holding company that had a sudden change of heart...
New York City, NYCoinDesk

Bitfinex Now Owns a Stake in No-KYC Bitcoin Exchange Hodl Hodl

“When it comes to genuine support of the bitcoin ecosystem, Bitfinex is about action rather than just words,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex, in a statement shared with CoinDesk. “Our investment in Hodl Hodl will help grow its amazing community and support the wider digital token ecosystem.”. A move...
Marketspalmbeachgroup.com

First “Crypto” ETF Launches in U.S.

Over the past few months, Canadian regulators have approved four bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and four for Ethereum. Brazilian regulators have approved a bitcoin ETF… and another crypto ETF that includes bitcoin. And European regulators approved bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs) a few years ago. But in the U.S., it’s been...
Marketsmilitarybenefits.info

Guide to Investing in Cryptocurrencies

As cryptocurrencies have skyrocketed in popularity (and value), more and more service members have decided to get in on the action. But, for the uninitiated, the world of cryptocurrencies can seem completely foreign. To help, we’ll use this article as a guide to investing in cryptocurrencies. Specifically, we’ll discuss the...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Crypto week at a glance: Consolidation continues with breakout imminent

The past week has been a period of consolidation while the market is trying to break out from its current levels to regain the bullish trends. We’ve had the 2021 Miami Bitcoin conference, yet another market-moving tweet from Musk, and the continued, unsurprising march of crypto and blockchain adoption taking shape globally with positive news feeding one another.
Marketsinvesting.com

Phemex Introduces BTC on its Earn Crypto program

Digital assets have gained much-anticipated prominence over the last couple of years. Terms like ‘blockchain’ and ‘cryptocurrency’ have made their way into day-to-day conversations. Once a dismissed niche has now evolved into a full-fledged, robust industry, something that empowers millions of people worldwide. Blockchain technology has garnered interest and support...
Marketssouthfloridareporter.com

Why Is Bitcoin So Volatile?

Of all the things Bitcoin is rightfully known for—its range as a payment network, not the security of its protocol, nor the potential for blockchain technology to revolutionize any field that uses a database—there’s one that stands out as it’s most defining feature: its price, and how it goes up.
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Interros Becomes Investor in Atomyze Blockchain Platform

The Atomyze platform functions in the American and Swiss jurisdictions, pending permission from the Central Bank of Russia. Interros, Nornickel’s largest shareholder, has entered the consortium of investors for the Atomyze blockchain platform, Interros head Sergey Batekhin told reporters. Atomyze deals with the tokenization of physical assets, that is, the...
Softwarebirminghamnews.net

Rosgeo Will Introduce Application Digital Platforms Using Blockchain Technology

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Russian State Geological Holding Rosgeologiya and Universa Blockchain signed a cooperation agreement for development of platform-based solutions on the basis of blockchain technology, as well as in the purposes of tokenization and application of modern blockchain technologies by junior companies specializing in geological exploration. 'Our company consistently pursues the policy of digital transformation by introducing advanced technological solutions enabling to improve operational efficiency of production processes, - said Sergey Gorkov, Chairman of the Board of RosGeo. We are going to apply the blockchain technology to automate the collection, processing and storage of the production information, to improve the quality of the analyzed 'field' data and significantly reduce the time required to document the scopes of the work done. In addition, our plans include the development of a technological platform for tokenization of junior assets, opening a new market for investment into geological exploration with emphasis to implementation of application solutions based on smart contracts.' In the framework of our cooperation with Universa Blockchain we will test the tokenization of the production processes, digitization of the mineral resource base, transport and logistics, and smart geological exploration contracts in the Holding subsidiaries. 'It is a great honor for us to become a technology partner of RosGeo'. Our platform enables to process large scopes of information ensuring high speed performance and business continuity, which is essential for implementation of blockchain technology at production facilities of this scale, said Alexander Borodich, the founder and managing partner of Universa Blockchain. - Our expert knowledge and experience in automation of quite complex business processes on the basis of smart contracts, including those in foreign markets, allow to quickly develop a fullfeatured, integrated technology platform for tokenization of geological assets, and to digitize the mining process, making it transparent and understandable to an investor into a junior company.'
Marketsfinextra.com

SIX to consolidate Swiss and Spanish exchange platforms

Following the successful acquisition of Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) in 2020 and, subject to regulatory approval, SIX will migrate BME’s current trading platform to a version of its existing platform, thus establishing the future trading platform technology set-up for both companies. SIX is committed to the Spanish and Swiss...