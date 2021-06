Belonging somewhere among jam, compote, and caramel sauce, this spoon-over-everything sweet-tart topping is made by thinning a caramel with fruit juice and vinegar rather than cream. The consistency of your final product will vary greatly depending on the nature of your fruit, like whether it’s super juicy or how much pectin it contains. Embrace the variance (and follow your instincts!)—it will taste great any which way. Mix and match the fruit and vinegar based on what sounds good to you and what you have on hand (maybe it’s plums and unseasoned rice vinegar, nectarines and sherry vinegar, or apricots and Champagne vinegar).