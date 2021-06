The pound was poorly positioned on Friday morning having fallen from the cusp of the 1.42 level to 1.40 against the dollar, before recovering its losses on the back of soft US data. This change in fortunes was triggered by the release of a softer than expected Nonfarm Payrolls report from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics. The US economy gained more than half a million jobs in May, with employment gathering pace from April, but missed economists’ forecasts despite the jobless rate – which fell to 5.8% in May from 6.1% the previous month – recording a new pandemic-era low.