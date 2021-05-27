Cancel
How to Find an LGBTQ+ Friendly Financial Planner

By Marguerita Cheng
Investopedia
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re part of the LGBTQ+ community, finding a financial advisor who is LGBTQ+ friendly can be both important and challenging. As a whole, financial advisors aren’t a diverse group of people. The average age of a financial advisor is 55, and 20% of financial advisors are 65 or older, according to a 2019 study by J.D. Power. Of the 80,000 CFP® professionals, fewer than 3.5% are Black or Latinx. And the CFP Board only recently announced in 2021 the option to choose a non-binary gender for current planners and future applicants.

