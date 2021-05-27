How to Find an LGBTQ+ Friendly Financial Planner

With an increasing focus on ESG funds and more sustainable places, here's how to ensure your hard-earned dollars are growing AND supporting LGBTQ-inclusive causes. So you're building your nest egg, putting money away-maybe into a 401(k) like the millions of other Americans whose employers offer retirement savings plans. And maybe, like so many of us, you are also waking up to the realization that you don't want to just put your hard-earned dollars into obscure index funds that bolster companies or industries that might not align with your values-or your LGBTQ identity.