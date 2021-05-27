Why Order Abortion Pills Online? Affordability, Privacy and Convenience, Says New Study

The law laid out in the 1967 Abortion Act remained largely unchanged for decades. Despite revolutions in technology and science, if you needed to terminate a pregnancy in England, it required a face-to-face meeting with a clinician and both of the two stages to be administered in a hospital or clinic. In 2018, this was amended slightly so that the second pill (misoprostol) could be taken at home. But getting the first tablet, mifepristone, always meant a visit to a licensed service.Then came the Covid-19 pandemic. The NHS was sent into crisis and once-in-a-lifetime emergency planning was put in place...