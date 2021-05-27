Cancel
Women's Health

Why Order Abortion Pills Online? Affordability, Privacy and Convenience, Says New Study

By Carrie N. Baker
msmagazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently-enacted laws are making abortion health care harder and harder to get. As a result, more and more people are turning to the internet to find abortion health care. As abortion restrictions increase, clinics close, and the cost of abortion goes up, women are increasingly ordering abortion pills online and taking them safely at home. One of the most reliable online options for abortion pills is Aid Access, founded by Amsterdam-based physician Rebecca Gomperts in 2018. A newly-released study reveals that 57,506 people from all 50 states requested the services of Aid Access in its first two years of operation.

msmagazine.com
