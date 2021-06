Although it is the first time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica has played an official tournament at The Club at Weston Hills, it is not the first time that it has visited the venue. PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida— After a two-month hiatus, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is back in action next week with a new event, The Club at Weston Hills Open. The tournament runs from Jun 10-13 and will be the first of three consecutive tournaments the Tour will play this month as it moves closer to completing its extended 2020-21 season.