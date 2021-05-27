Cancel
Here's the Secret to Growing Your Business During the Slow Summer Months

By Tanya Dalton
Middletown Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to growing a thriving business, we’ve been sold the hustle mantra for way too long. “If you aren’t constantly working, your business is dying,” is the battle cry for worn down, exhausted entrepreneurs who feel burned out. Stepping away from your business, taking an afternoon nap or choosing to binge-watch Netflix in the middle of the week might seem crazy, but choosing to purposely do nothing at all with your time is actually one of the best strategies you can take to grow your business...that’s right, imagine that: nothing.

EconomyEntrepreneur

How to Grow Your Business With Public Speaking

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Growing your business seems to be a topic that is constantly trending on every social media channel, across blogs and in magazine articles. But as marketers race to give the “golden” answer, one growth hack remains under-utilized: Speaking your way to more clients and customers.
Economyceoworld.biz

5 Ways to Simultaneously Grow Your Personal Brand and Scale Your Business

There’s no doubt that innovation and risk-taking are important strategies for growing your business. Of course, predictability builds trust and that grows sales. In order to scale, best practices use both new and proven strategies. Personal branding is not a new strategy, but it is a new approach for many. Behind-the-scenes leadership has worked for founders and executives in the past.
Retailhawaiitelegraph.com

How Can Digital Marketing Agency Help Businesses Grow During This Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic [COVID-19] has caused a lot of panic and distress among people. It has affected many businesses, from the manufacturing industry to travel and accommodation to retail. Other than that, this crisis has rendered much traditional marketing approaches useless, forcing business owners across all sectors to leverage digital marketing approaches in order to survive.
Economythenexthint.com

Are you Holding your Business Back? Here’s how to Find Out

If you are concerned that you are holding your business back, then you are certainly not alone. So many people are in the same situation that you are in right now, but believe it or not, there are things that you can do to make sure that this is not the case.
NetflixPosted by
Central Oregonian

What's your hurry? Try to take it slow

Are you hopping from one thing to the next, lacking the luxury of slowing down, gathering your thoughts and putting your feet up for a moment?Forgive me if what you are reading seems a bit rushed. I gotta hurry up and get this done and get started on something else. When I'm done with that, I need to swing by the store and pick up a few things – and I should probably grab a bite to eat … we'll see if I have enough time. There's that 3 o'clock back at the office. Sound familiar? Is this your speed,...
EconomyInman.com

Perfect your elevator pitch to win more business — here’s how

In the fast-paced world of luxury real estate, a polished elevator pitch is a must-have to help you communicate who you are and what sets you apart quickly and effectively. Here are five things to keep in mind as you craft yours. Developing an elevator pitch that is clear, concise...
Small Businesstopfeatured.com

10 Different Strategies to Consider When Growing Your Small Business

From improving SEO to outsourcing, there are plenty of strategies you can use to grow a business. But which ones are right for your company? Here, members of the online small business community share their top tips. Go through the options and choose the strategies that are most relevant to your team and your operations.
Economymidlandtxedc.com

The Secret To Business Survival In Today’s Tough Market

As we were ringing in 2020, it’s safe to say that almost no one could have imagined the novel year that was virtually at our doorsteps. Like a monsoon, Covid-19 arrived, and with it a plethora of changes to not only how we live and work, but how business is conducted.
Workoutswomensrunning.co.uk

The unexpected secret to keeping cool on your summer runs

Summer baselayers might sound llike an oxymoron, but some seriously cool clothing tech means that they can help you regulate your body heat in temperatures up to 40°C. We all know about the benefits of wearing a quality baselayer in the autumn and winter, but in the summer? Surprisingly, it’s true: with the right bit of kit, a baselayer will keep you cool, calm and collected even on the hottest, sweatiest summer runs. How? We talked to Zerofit, whose design team in Japan has been developing a whole range of products designed for warmer weather. They tell us about the tech, and what to look for when we’re shopping for a summer baselayer. — “Our new Weave collection consists of a trio of baselayers: Thermo Weave, Cool Weave and Zero Weave” says Mr Koji Higashi, founder of Zerofit. “They’re progressively lighter and more breathable to match a natural increase in temperature as the cold season gives way to spring and summer. We also have a standalone Cold Skin baselayer that has been designed to offer an instant cooling effect.”
Drinksjamessuckling.com

MOVI: How a band of small producers rocked Chile’s wine scene

About 11 years ago, a couple dozen members of the then fledgling Movement of Independent Winemakers, or MOVI, as it is known in Chile, organized a wine tasting in the country’s conservative capital, Santiago. Blasting heavy rock ‘n roll music while serving their small-batch, handmade product, the group’s new riff sent a message about how tiny producers needed a voice amid the larger Chilean winescape, despite it being dominated by huge corporate-styled wineries.
Lifestylethebitbag.com

Treat yourself to a spa-like experience at home while you rid of the stress and eliminate fatigue

Stress, fatigue, tensed muscles, back and neck pain, and more – these things are all too familiar for many people who spend a huge chunk of their day working day in and day out. So, while we all look forward to capping a full, tiring day with probably a glass of wine in one hand, do you know a much better way to treat yourself after a hard day’s work? A nice and relaxing massage! And who says you have to take a daily trip to the spa to make it happen when you can get an ultimate spa experience at home?
Agriculturegrocerydive.com

The secret to the sweetest, best-quality summer citrus

Grocers are constantly looking for the best suppliers in order to create a top produce section—one of the biggest drivers of store traffic. Often that means sourcing internationally, such as getting avocados from Mexico or apples from New Zealand. But when the traditional domestic growing season ends for citrus, many produce managers worry that their citrus selling season is over, too. Fortunately, there's an answer: tasty summer citrus sourced from South Africa and its Mediterranean-like climate, through the aptly name "Summer Citrus" importer.
Relationship AdviceMMORPG News

100% No-cost Online Dating Sites in Lol, CB. That may provide accessibility to fulfill more women dating dudes in web web sites town that you never ever found.

Mingle along with other singles! Just be without any miscreants attempting to use LifeOfLine title to cheat gullible consumers for just about any unlawful task. Discover Occasion. Y3 Guarantees you shall fulfill at the least 5 qualified singles of one’s age group. Your Privacy constantly safeguarded throughout the lol for the first-name will likely to be uncovered.
Economyforrester.com

How To Leverage Innovation To Grow And Differentiate Your Business

The fastest-growing companies are innovation leaders. Our research reveals that innovation leaders grow at 2.6 times the industry average. This indicates that a tech-driven and sustainable innovation strategy is mission critical for firms to survive disruption and succeed in times of continual and rapid change. Tech executives who nurture a culture of innovation, adopt tech platforms instead of proprietary niche solutions, and embrace innovation as a team sport drive differentiation and growth.
Softwarelightroomkillertips.com

The Secret Lightroom Text Formatting Trick

Adding type anywhere in Lightroom (outside of the Book module in Lightroom Classic) is just about the clunkiest, most limited, downright frustrating thing in Lightroom (though the spot healing brush might be a good runner up). For example, if you want to add some text below your print in the Print Module, you have to use the Identity Plate feature, which gives you just a tiny window for inputting your text; you can’t easily do multiple lines of text, and the only text formatting option you have is to choose your font and font size. That’s it. No leading, no tracking, and if you type more than a few words you can’t even see them inside the text field. It. Just. Stinks! (and stinks isn’t the word I really wanted to use).
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

Disney Has Already Made a Big Change to Avengers Campus

When Disneyland Resorts highly anticipated Marvel themed land, Avengers Campus, opened at Disney California Adventure theme park last week, crowds were wild and Disney Parks fans couldnt wait to get their fill of this immersive super hero experience. Related: WATCH: Spider Man Soars Over Disneys Newest Land Now, however, Disney has already made a big change to the Avengers Campus experience...