Here's the Secret to Growing Your Business During the Slow Summer Months

Summer baselayers might sound llike an oxymoron, but some seriously cool clothing tech means that they can help you regulate your body heat in temperatures up to 40°C. We all know about the benefits of wearing a quality baselayer in the autumn and winter, but in the summer? Surprisingly, it’s true: with the right bit of kit, a baselayer will keep you cool, calm and collected even on the hottest, sweatiest summer runs. How? We talked to Zerofit, whose design team in Japan has been developing a whole range of products designed for warmer weather. They tell us about the tech, and what to look for when we’re shopping for a summer baselayer. — “Our new Weave collection consists of a trio of baselayers: Thermo Weave, Cool Weave and Zero Weave” says Mr Koji Higashi, founder of Zerofit. “They’re progressively lighter and more breathable to match a natural increase in temperature as the cold season gives way to spring and summer. We also have a standalone Cold Skin baselayer that has been designed to offer an instant cooling effect.”