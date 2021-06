I‘m at the point where I’m probably going to forget to go somewhere or do something. It’s just a matter of time. I’ve been trying to do some long-put-off “adulting” lately, which means extra doctors and vet appointments, etc. All of which, in addition to the coming onslaught of summer festivals and other events plus a busy season at work, means life is a bit frantic! So I wanted to just share some things that have brought me joy lately. New businesses in Tulsa, film, and more.