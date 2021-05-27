Revisiting Elite True Freshman Production in Ohio State Lore As the 2021 Crop Looks to Make an Impact

While many have begun to wind down from the hype of the 2021 NFL Draft, there is still plenty more draft to gear up for. The 2022 NFL Draft cycle is in its infancy but the evaluation process that will take place this spring and summer are crucial for players that will be draft-eligible. This next draft class could be the first class to have a normal offseason in two years and it will only benefit the players. Getting recognition in the 2021 offseason must have been difficult, considering private workouts and meetings at facilities were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.