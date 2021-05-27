Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Revisiting Elite True Freshman Production in Ohio State Lore As the 2021 Crop Looks to Make an Impact

By Chris Lauderback
Eleven Warriors
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce upon a time, dating back to the early 1970s, true freshmen weren't even eligible to play Division I college football. Things changed in 1972 and of course that worked out well for Woody Hayes and Ohio State as Archie Griffin exploded onto the college football scene, leading the Buckeyes in rushing (867 yards) during a 9-2 season featuring a win over Michigan and a shared conference title.

www.elevenwarriors.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Middletown, OH
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
City
Pickerington, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurice Clarett
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Kyle Mccord
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ohio State Football#Michigan State Football#Michigan Football#Division#Treveyon Henderson Job#Osu#Numerous True Freshmen#Freshman#Elite#Upperclassmen#Talent#College Life#Recruiting Analysts#Enrollment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Related
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Forget Run/Pass Options, Ohio State Has Begun Experimenting with Pass/Pass Options

2020 was not a banner year for football innovation. While coaches across the country had more time than ever to immerse themselves in zoom clinics and a never-ending supply of All-22 film available online, the inverse was true when it came time to implement those learnings. As players at all levels of the game spent their time at home, rather than on the field or in a meeting room, the challenge of basic organization took priority over the installation of a new scheme.
NFLUSA Today

Todd McShay predicts Patriots will draft WR in way-too-early 2022 mock draft

In a way-too-early 2022 first-round mock draft, ESPN’s Todd McShay would like to fill the need the New England Patriots ignore — again — in the 2021 NFL draft. Yes, we’re talking about reciever. The Patriots did not select a wideout until the seventh round, where they landed UCF receiver...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Top Ten Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

While many have begun to wind down from the hype of the 2021 NFL Draft, there is still plenty more draft to gear up for. The 2022 NFL Draft cycle is in its infancy but the evaluation process that will take place this spring and summer are crucial for players that will be draft-eligible. This next draft class could be the first class to have a normal offseason in two years and it will only benefit the players. Getting recognition in the 2021 offseason must have been difficult, considering private workouts and meetings at facilities were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Athlon Sports: Big Ten's top 2022 NFL prospects

With this year's NFL Draft now in the rearview, it's time to shift our focus to the 2022 cycle and which conferences could produce a bevy of early-round prospects. The Big Ten is under the microscope this week via Athlon Sports, who looked at the league's top players being mentioned in NFL circles.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

College football's top ten WR's for the 2021 season

The 2020 college football season featured a ton of talented wide receiver play across every single conference. So much so that five wideouts were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and another five were picked in the second round. With the 2021 college football season right...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Bleacher Report projects first round

Plentiful top-end defenders and a couple high-profile quarterbacks headline next year's 2022 NFL Draft early projections that have already surfaced heading into summer prior to the start of college football season. Will the next quarterback class be as star-driven as its recent predecessors? According to several way-too-early projections, including our...
NFL247Sports

2022 NFL mock draft: Surprise QB makes way into top 10

Way-too-early NFL mock drafts for 2022 are coming in hot. ESPN's Todd McShay released his this past Thursday, and now Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner has dropped his which features three quarterbacks inside the top six picks, including one that is a bold prediction to be a breakout candidate. Oklahoma's...
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Star-Studded Wide Receiver Room Set Up For Success This Year And Beyond

Throughout the course of the offseason, Eleven Warriors is taking an in-depth look at the state of every position group at Ohio State. At both quarterback and running back, Ohio State has had to spend the offseason addressing the lack of clarity at how those depth charts will shake out given the exits of Justin Fields and Trey Sermon. With preseason camp about two months away, it’ll be a while until the Buckeyes name anybody as their starters behind center and in the backfield.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day’s ‘quarterback whisperer’ reputation both deserved and incomplete

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elite quarterbacks are almost as abundant as the cicadas in central Ohio these days, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day can take the credit. Justin Fields recently left for the NFL after two tremendous seasons and back-to-back playoff trips. Jack Miller, Kyle McCord and C.J. Stroud are engaged in the nation’s most intriguing starting quarterback battle. The top-ranked player in the 2022 class, Texan Quinn Ewers, will re-ignite that battle next spring.
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

How NIL bill in Ohio will impact Buckeyes

COLUMBUS — Ohio State players could soon profit off their name, image and likeness. The Tim May Podcast is back to break down every angle of the Buckeyes possibilities from the new Ohio legislation. Tim welcomes Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward on the show. The guys break down the...