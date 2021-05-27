Cancel
South Windsor, CT

Experts say murder difficult to prove in Jessica Edwards case

By Olivia Regen oregen@journalinquirer.com
Journal Inquirer
 11 days ago
SOUTH WINDSOR — As Jessica Edwards’ family continues to advocate for an upgrade in charges against her husband, Tahj Hutchinson, from manslaughter to murder, two legal experts say it all comes down to proving intent, which is more difficult to establish in a court of law.

“It is much more challenging to establish the intent,” said Kenneth Gray, a retired FBI agent who lectures in criminal justice at the University of New Haven. If Hutchinson “had told somebody, ‘I am killing her’ or took actions to set it up so he was going to attack her, those would be all things that show intent.”

MURDEROUS INTENT?

WHAT: Legal experts say proving murder in court more difficult than manslaughter.

WHO: Tahj Hutchinson, Jessica Edwards’ husband, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in her death.

DETAILS: Edwards’ family argues that the charges should be upgraded to murder.

NEXT: Hutchinson is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on June 1. He remained in custody in lieu of a $1.5 million bond as of early today.

But instead, Gray said, Hutchinson apparently spent the weekend fighting with Edwards, according to the arrest warrant affidavit, and it seems the continuation of the fight got out of control.

After police located Edwards’ body May 21 in a wooded area of East Hartford, Hutchinson admitted in a more than two-hour interview with officers outside his parent’s home on Fairview Street in Manchester that he had caused her death during a fight at their condo, according to South Windsor Police officer Daniel Cain’s affidavit.

Hutchinson also told police that he put his wife’s body into his SUV just before her family arrived at the South Windsor condo on the night of May 10 to check on her, Cain reported.

Police charged Hutchinson with first-degree manslaughter and held him on a $1 million bond, which was raised by the court Monday to $1.5 million. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday ruled the death a homicide caused by asphyxiation. As of early today, Hutchinson remained in custody.

“He killed her in front of her baby,” Yanique Edwards, Jessica Edwards’ sister said Monday at Manchester Superior Court following Hutchinson’s arraignment. “His actions after the murder show it was not manslaughter. He intentionally hid the body.”

Hutchinson said in an interview with police after they found Edwards’ body that she had hit him in the head with a laptop computer as they argued on the morning of May 10, then grabbed a kitchen knife, which he wrestled her for, according to Cain’s affidavit. During the fight, Hutchinson said, he managed to flip Edwards onto her stomach, then knelt on her back and neck area until she stopped moving, the officer continued.

Court records show Hutchinson is charged with first-degree manslaughter under a provision dealing with extreme recklessness rather than intentional infliction of injury.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon maintains that police had probable cause for a murder charge.

“Based off (Hutchinson’s) confession and other evidence there was intent in this case,” he said, adding that everything in the arrest warrant affidavit for Hutchinson met the statutory obligation for a murder charge.

But William Dunlap, a 38-year law professor at Quinnipiac University, said establishing murder requires the prosecutor to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Hutchinson intended to kill her.

“The prosecution may simply have concluded that based on his story and based on the forensic evidence, it looks more like an unintentional killing,” he said.

Gray described manslaughter cases as a “crime of passion.

“The person gets involved in a fight and they accidentally kill somebody they had not set out to kill from the beginning,” he said. “That is a separate crime from murder — the deliberate killing of another person without malice or forethought.”

Cleverdon said the full medical examiner’s report, which has yet to be released, could be important.

“If there is any kind of medical scientific evidence that comes from the autopsy that might differentiate Hutchinson’s story, or there is another trauma found to the body, they could certainly document that in the report,” he said, which could potentially result in an upgrade of the charges.

But Gray and Dunlap both said that, while it’s not unheard of, it is unlikely to happen.

“It is not going to show the steps leading up to her death,” Gray said. “That is the part you have to show — the intent.”

