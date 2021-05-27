CNN reports live from DRC as thousands flee from volcano

Emergency and disaster management briefing for May 24, 2021: Italy’s transportation infrastructure safety comes into question again after a cable car plunged to the ground and killed 14 people; sub-tropical Storm Ana developed on Saturday in the Atlantic Ocean; Mount Nyiragongo violently erupted Saturday night in Congo and forced residents to flee their homes near Goma; the USGS recorded a 4.2 magnitude earthquake under Kilauea’s south flank Sunday morning; the Tree Frog Fire burning in Florida is now at least 60% contained; the NIST case study of the Camp Fire in 2018 highlights 2,200 observations on WUI fire spread, behavior, evacuation, and structure response; Sonoma County released its evacuation maps on its website for the 2021 wildfire season; and Oregon has adopted new rules for PSPS for the 2021 wildfire season.