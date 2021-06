Currently I am obsessed with Rory Scovel’s coffee cup in Physical (Friday 18 June, Apple TV+). It is this magnificent, super flared-base, almost turquoise-and-bark coloured 80s throwback: it feels as much something you would see at an art installation about avant garde architecture as something you might find in a kitchen. But it’s not just the physical manifestation of the mug, rather the way he uses it: slumped into the driver’s side seat of the car, he idly passes it to Rose Byrne’s Sheila to hold while he drives; later, in the kitchen, while talking in a self-aggrandising way about his political ambitions, he holds it out to her to fill without saying a word.