These findings come from the California Polytechnic State University where researchers found that people who had lost weight and managed to keep it off spent three hours less per day sitting both during the week and on weekends compared to their peers who had not successfully maintained weight loss. These results come from the first study to look at time spent in various sitting activities among people who have maintained weight loss. Not surprisingly, the study also found that individuals who kept their weight off were more physically active overall. They expended 1,835 calories per week in physical activity compared to only 785 calories expended by those who were overweight and inactive.