Wrong-way moped driver stopped after chase through several towns

MEDFORD, Mass. — A moped driver is in custody after leading police on a pursuit and at times going the wrong way during the height of midday traffic on I-93.

The man was arrested before anyone was hurt. State Police followed him through multiple cities and towns all before 11 a.m. Thursday. Troopers blocked intersections and side streets to protect other drivers and pedestrians.

The 28-year-old was on a moped when he led police on a pursuit from Danvers to Medford. Viewer video captured some of the aftermath. Sky 25 captured the 28-year-old man being evaluated by paramedics on scene before being taken away in an ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital.

State police say Danvers police tried stopping the moped because the 28-year-old reportedly had a knife and threatened to hurt himself. State police said the chase went from Danvers into Peabody and at one point into oncoming traffic on I-95 and I-93 before ending on Mystic Avenue in Medford.

Rob Salinas was working at The Portland Group on Mystic Ave in Medford.

“He is was wheeling in and out of traffic,” said Salinas. “They were using their cars to impede his progress and then were able to grab him while he was on the moped because he slowed down to try to maneuver to in between the other state troopers,” said Salinas.

Eliane Ferreira left work hours after the pursuit ended and saw the damage to her car-- near where police grabbed the man off the moped.

“Well I’m not happy with that because I just got it last week but it’s not so bad,” said Ferreira.

Everyone is just relieved nobody was seriously hurt. “I hope he is okay. It seems like there was some underlying cause why it all happened,” said Milliken.

State police say for most of the pursuit they were not chasing the suspect with lights and sirens on -- just trying to keep others safe until they could stop the moped. The man was taken to a hospital. It’s unclear what charges he will face.

