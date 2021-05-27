Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medford, MA

Wrong-way moped driver stopped after chase through several towns

By Robert Goulston, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDg4v_0aDQg9A800

MEDFORD, Mass. — A moped driver is in custody after leading police on a pursuit and at times going the wrong way during the height of midday traffic on I-93.

The man was arrested before anyone was hurt. State Police followed him through multiple cities and towns all before 11 a.m. Thursday. Troopers blocked intersections and side streets to protect other drivers and pedestrians.

The 28-year-old was on a moped when he led police on a pursuit from Danvers to Medford. Viewer video captured some of the aftermath. Sky 25 captured the 28-year-old man being evaluated by paramedics on scene before being taken away in an ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital.

State police say Danvers police tried stopping the moped because the 28-year-old reportedly had a knife and threatened to hurt himself. State police said the chase went from Danvers into Peabody and at one point into oncoming traffic on I-95 and I-93 before ending on Mystic Avenue in Medford.

Rob Salinas was working at The Portland Group on Mystic Ave in Medford.

“He is was wheeling in and out of traffic,” said Salinas. “They were using their cars to impede his progress and then were able to grab him while he was on the moped because he slowed down to try to maneuver to in between the other state troopers,” said Salinas.

Eliane Ferreira left work hours after the pursuit ended and saw the damage to her car-- near where police grabbed the man off the moped.

“Well I’m not happy with that because I just got it last week but it’s not so bad,” said Ferreira.

Everyone is just relieved nobody was seriously hurt. “I hope he is okay. It seems like there was some underlying cause why it all happened,” said Milliken.

State police say for most of the pursuit they were not chasing the suspect with lights and sirens on -- just trying to keep others safe until they could stop the moped. The man was taken to a hospital. It’s unclear what charges he will face.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
35K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Danvers, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Medford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Police#State Troopers#State Police#Side Streets#Boston Police#The Portland Group#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group#Watch Boston#Peabody#Paramedics#Man#Midday Traffic#Mystic Avenue#Intersections#Danvers Police#I 93#Mass#Wrong Way Moped
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Amesbury, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen dies after being pulled from Amesbury lake

AMESBURY, Mass. — A 16-year-old teen has passed away after being recovered from an Amesbury lake on Sunday at approximately 3:51 p.m. The Amesbury Police told Boston 25 officials received reports that someone was in the water and drowning at Lake Gardner Beach. The lake remained closed after the Amesbury...
Marlborough, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman fights off attacker, Marlborough police searching for suspect

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Marlborough police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman as she was walking on the Assabet River Rail Trail Monday morning. Police say the woman was walking on the trail near the intersection of Fitchburg Street and Sasseville Way around 6:20 a.m. Monday when a man came up behind her. He allegedly grabbed her around the neck and pushed her onto the ground. The woman screamed and fought the suspect off as he tried to pull off her clothing. She was able to break free and the suspect started running the opposite direction toward the Fitchburg Street intersection.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

17 injured after bus hits building in New York City

NEW YORK CITY — At least 17 people were injured Monday when a bus struck a building in New York City’s Brooklyn borough. Officials with the New York City Fire Department said they were on the scene of the crash around 2:30 p.m. An MTA bus hit an apartment building at 174 Lincoln Rd., according to authorities.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

David Staveley, Massachusetts man who faked his own death, pleads guilty after being first in the US to be charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who faked his own death has pleaded guilty after attempting to steal more than $500,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. David Staveley of Andover was the first in the U.S. to be charged for fraud relating to the the CARES Act, which allowed small businesses to receive forgivable or low interest loans to meet payroll costs and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.
Medford, MABoston Globe

Man shot twice while leaving Medford parking lot

A 22-year-old man was shot twice in the torso while pulling out of a Medford parking lot Monday evening in a targeted assault, police said. The victim, whose name was not released, was shot at approximately 5:01 p.m. Monday, Medford police wrote in a Facebook post. The man was driving on Exchange Avenue in Medford when he was shot twice, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
Middlesex County, MAcarlislemosquito.org

Police Blotter 05-14-21

• Twenty-three property checks were recorded. 11:59 a.m. Police received a report of a suspicious person on Autumn Lane. He was a National Grid employee working in the area. 12:16 p.m. Police assisted the Fire Department with a Martin Street transformer that was smoking and sparking. 3:13 p.m. Officers investigated...
Medford, MAWicked Local

Medford Police investigate shooting on Exchange Avenue

Medford Police this morning are investigating a shooting on Exchange Avenue last night. At approximately 5:01 p.m. on Monday May 10, a 22-year-old man was shot in his car as he was driving on Exchange Avenue. Police say the man appeared to have just pulled out of a parking space...
Medford, MAWicked Local

Medford Police investigating 'incident' involving city councilor

Medford Police are still investigating an April 1 incident involving City Councilor Adam Knight in the lobby of the Bank of America building on Mystic Avenue that resulted in smashed glass and a broken door frame. The incident, according to Knight, was “just an accident. There’s not much of a...