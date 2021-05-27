Delta CEO: We've got action plans to be more inclusive

CALLING ALL ENTREPRENEURS!!! Whether you have a business, a side hustle, or a just great idea, you NEED to tune in to today’s episode. This week, we talk to the one–the only– Morgan DeBaun, who is basically Steve Jobs to black Millennials. Morgan is the Founder & CEO of Blavity Inc., the leading media company for Black culture. Under her leadership, Blavity has launched several leading consumer summits including Summit 21 for Black women creators and AfroTech, the largest tech conference for Black innovators and founders. With a staff of over 150, Morgan DEFINITELY knows what she is talking about when it comes to operating a successful business.