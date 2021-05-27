Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Delta CEO: We've got action plans to be more inclusive

Kokomo Perspective
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian reflects on the role of a CEO around social issues. He tells CNN's Poppy Harlow that the company has a five year plan to diversify its management structure.

kokomoperspective.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
Person
Poppy Harlow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Delta Air Lines#Action Plans#Ceo#Cnn#Company#Social Issues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
IndustryNews On 6

United Airlines Says It, Too, Won't Hire Unvaccinated Workers

United Airlines is following in Delta's flight path in saying it won't hire employees who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. "As we welcome new employees to the company, it's important we instill in them United's strong commitment to safety," the carrier stated in a memo to employees. "Effective for all job offers made after June 15, 2021, we will requireany external candidates for U.S.-based jobs to attest that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by their start date."
EconomyNJBIZ

AtlantiCare CEO Herndon signs diversity & inclusion action pledge

“AtlantiCare has long been committed to preventing and addressing social inequities and disparities in health care,” says President and Chief Executive Officer Lori Herndon. “In 2020, we embraced the fact that we needed to do more. Spurred by nationwide social unrest, we recognized a powerful opportunity to re-evaluate our organizational culture and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I).”
EconomyFast Company

‘It was not an issue I wanted to get involved with’: Delta’s CEO on voting rights and more

Ed Bastian, a 20-year-veteran of Delta Air Lines, had held various leadership roles at the airline, including president and chief financial officer. But he says he still didn’t appreciate the intricacies of the CEO role until he got the top job five years ago. A job that Bastian calls “unusual” has been further complicated by a global pandemic that shut down travel, growing pressure to diversify corporate ranks, and, more recently, calls for executives to speak out on political and social issues. Bastian sat down with Fast Company to reflect on his tenure as CEO. Edited excerpts follow:
Industrybusinesstravelnews.com

United to Require Vaccination for New U.S. Hires

United Airlines later this month will begin to require most new U.S. hires to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the carrier. In a message to employees, United said that for all job offers made after June 15, all external candidates for jobs based in the United States must attest that they will be fully vaccinated by their starting date. They also will be required to upload their vaccine card in their employee information database within seven days of their hire date. The carrier said it would provide "a reasonable accommodation process" to evaluate employees who say they cannot be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Becoming a More Inclusive Leader

Being an inclusive leader is one of the most effective ways to help your company succeed. When implemented consistently, inclusivity boosts employee productivity and morale. Inclusive leaders from every sector of business have proven that the approach nurtures an environment of connection, respect, and involvement. Here are five practices to use when you are working towards being a more inclusive leader.
Industryabc11.com

United Airlines will now require new US-based employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

In efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, United Airline said it will require new US-based employees to be vaccinated against the virus. According to United, new employees will be required to upload their COVID-19 vaccine cards into the airlines internal system. The airline did add that it would accommodate those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical or religious reasons.
Minoritiesfoodheavenmadeeasy.com

Business Advice We Wish We Got w/ Blavity CEO Morgan DeBaun

CALLING ALL ENTREPRENEURS!!! Whether you have a business, a side hustle, or a just great idea, you NEED to tune in to today’s episode. This week, we talk to the one–the only– Morgan DeBaun, who is basically Steve Jobs to black Millennials. Morgan is the Founder & CEO of Blavity Inc., the leading media company for Black culture. Under her leadership, Blavity has launched several leading consumer summits including Summit 21 for Black women creators and AfroTech, the largest tech conference for Black innovators and founders. With a staff of over 150, Morgan DEFINITELY knows what she is talking about when it comes to operating a successful business.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Airline Bosses Call on UK and U.S. to Lift Trans-Atlantic Travel Restrictions

LONDON (Reuters) - The bosses of all airlines flying passenger services between Britain and the United States called on Monday for the countries' governments to relax COVID-19 restrictions to reopen travel routes between the two countries. After more than a year of restrictions, the CEOs of American Airlines, IAG unit...
LifestyleNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why You May Want to Use Your Airline Points Sooner Rather Than Later

People ready to fly again may want to prioritize redeeming their airline miles, rather than trying to earn new ones. A glut of unused reward miles may push airlines to change their frequent flyer programs in ways that could disadvantage some customers, warns ValuePenguin, one of LendingTree's financial research websites.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Snowflake CEO Offers Apologies, Support for Hiring Diversity

Slootman says his comments to Bloomberg TV lacked ‘clarity’. apologized to those he said he may have hurt when he suggested during a Bloomberg Television interview that diversity should be secondary to merit in hiring, and acknowledged that people aren’t treated equally in the workplace. “Comments I made during a...
Worldtalkingbiznews.com

New role for CNN’s Darwish

CNN has appointed Muhammad Darwish as senior producer focusing on current affairs and world news. Previously, he was a news producer at the network. Darwish has also served as a night editor – digital media desk EMEA and as a video journalist/field producer at Bloomberg. He has also worked at Al Jazeera Media Network.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Airline chiefs urge end to UK-U.S. travel restrictions

The heads of all passenger airlines flying between Britain and the United States called on Monday for both countries to lift trans-Atlantic travel restrictions put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. High vaccination rates in both countries meant travel could restart safely after more than a year of restrictions,...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Africa’s Airlines Lost $10.21 Billion In 2020

African aviation was one of the later regions to feel the impact of the virus outbreak at the beginning of last year. However, once the pandemic catalyzed, like the rest of the world, the continent’s aviation activity went through a deep dive. Now, the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) has released the 2020 Africa air transport report, and it makes for grim reading for African airlines. Altogether, carriers based in the continent lost $10.21 billion.
Travelaviationrepublic.com

A Guide to (U.S.A) North American Airlines Change Fees

A Guide to U.S. Airline Change Fees, from the Most Flexible to the Most Expensive. Many airlines had waivers for COVID-19, but most are coming to an end. In those instances, it’s worth checking your airline’s website for such a waiver before you rebook. Here’s a rundown of all U.S. airline change fees, so you can plan accordingly.