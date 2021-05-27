Delta CEO: We've got action plans to be more inclusive

United Airlines later this month will begin to require most new U.S. hires to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the carrier. In a message to employees, United said that for all job offers made after June 15, all external candidates for jobs based in the United States must attest that they will be fully vaccinated by their starting date. They also will be required to upload their vaccine card in their employee information database within seven days of their hire date. The carrier said it would provide "a reasonable accommodation process" to evaluate employees who say they cannot be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons.