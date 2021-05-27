How an experience as a mission president taught Elder Soares to #HearHim

In 1 Kings 18 is one of my favorite stories in the Hebrew Scriptures. There years previous, the great prophet Elijah had told evil King Ahab that God was going to cause a drought because of the wickedness of the nation of Israel. In his anger King Ahab pursued Elijah and killed and persecuted other followers of Yahweh, the God of the Bible. God told Elijah to come out of hiding and confront the king again. This time there was good news! God was going to send rain, but he wanted it to be clear that it was him not the false god Baal, who King Ahab and his wife Jezebel had been worshipping and leading the Jewish people to follow. He challenged the prophets of Baal to a contest with the nation watching. Each would set up a sacrifice and then pray for their god to send fire from the sky. Elijah gave the prophets of Baal many advantages. He picked Mt. Carmel, which the followers of Baal considered to be his home. He let them pick the best bull for sacrifice and there were 450 prophets of Baal versus Elijah, who was alone. Baal was sometimes depicted with lightening in his hand, so fire from the sky seemed to be up his alley. For six hours the prophets of Baal danced and cried out to their god, even cutting themselves in frustration. Finally, in sheer exhaustion they gave up in the face of absolute silence. Then Elijah rebuilt an altar to God, placed the sacrifice, and doused the offering over and over again with water to make sure everyone understood that no trickery was involved. He then prayed simply, “LORD, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Israel, let it be known today that you are God in Israel and that I am your servant and have done all these things at your command. Answer me, LORD, answer me, so these people will know that you, LORD, are God, and that you are turning their hearts back again”(1 Kings 18:36, 37)