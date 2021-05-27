Cancel
The beat goes on at Wild Birds, a new live music venue in Crown Heights

By Ilana Novick
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike other social activities best enjoyed in close proximity to other people, going to live music shows all but ground to a halt during lockdown. But the wheels are once again turning. And the best proof of this forward momentum may just be the opening of Wild Birds, a bar and music venue in Crown Heights.

#Wild Birds#Crown Heights#Live Music Venues#Rock Music#Live Bands#Dance Music#Cumbia#Covid#Skatalites#Covid#Rock Steady Night#World Renowned Musicians#Lake Street Drive#Dance Parties#Park Slope#Classon Avenue#Square Footage#Colorful Rugs#Tables#Wheels
