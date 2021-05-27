Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

As U.S. calls for focus on covid origins, China repeats speculation about U.S. military base

By Katerina Ang, Adam Taylor
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina reacted angrily to the Biden administration’s calls for a harder investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, by accusing the United States of hypocrisy and suggesting it needed to open its own biological laboratories to international inspection. Speaking at a media briefing in Beijing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs...

www.washingtonpost.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Covid#Us Army#Military Base#Chinese Officials#United States#Wall Street Journal#Who#Origins#Chinese Media#Beijing#Chinese Resources#Hawkish Diplomats#International Scrutiny#Criticism#Key Evidence#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Country
Iraq
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China knocks US for urging WHO to invite Taiwan to meeting

China's government denounced a statement from the Biden administration calling for Taiwan to be included at an upcoming World Health Organization (WHO) meeting on Monday. A spokeswoman for China's foreign ministry said Monday that a statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging the WHO to extend an invitation to attend the WHO's meeting later in May to Taiwan's government was "detrimental" to the cause of fighting future pandemics.
U.S. Politicsitresearchbrief.com

U.S. calls for a deeper probe into origins of the COVID-19 outbreak

The United States has recently called for a panel of international experts to be allowed to investigate the source of the Coronavirus pandemic and the ‘early days of the outbreak’ in a second phase investigation on the virus origin. Intelligence agencies from the U.S. have been inspecting reports indicating researchers...
Public HealthIbj.com

Biden asks U.S. intel officials to investigate COVID-19 origin

President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese lab. After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is responding to both U.S....
U.S. PoliticsThe Guardian

US joins calls for transparent, science-based investigation into Covid origins

The United States and other countries have called for a more in-depth investigation of the pandemic origins, after an international mission to China earlier this year proved inconclusive. Addressing the World Health Organization’s main annual meeting of member states in Geneva, representatives from several countries stressed the continued need to...
WorldUS News and World Report

U.S. Urges WHO to Carry Out 2nd Phase of Virus Origin Study in China

GENEVA (Reuters) -The United States called on Thursday for the World Health Organization to carry out a second phase of its investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, with independent experts given full access to original data and samples in China. A WHO-led team that spent four weeks in and...
Foreign PolicyNBC Washington

U.S. and China Trade Representatives Hold First Phone Call Under Biden

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had a "candid, pragmatic and constructive" conversation Thursday, the ministry said in a Chinese-language online statement, translated by CNBC. The statement did not share any details on developments for trade, or whether tariffs applied under the Trump administration would...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Top U.S. Health Officials Call for Further Investigation Into Coronavirus Origin

The United States’ top public health officials have called for further investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic as questions swirl over reports that researchers in Wuhan, China, were hospitalized as early as November 2019, far earlier than previously known. During a meeting of the World Health Organization on Tuesday, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the WHO should be allowed “the independence to fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of the outbreak.” At a White House briefing Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said, “Because we don’t know 100 percent what the origin is, it’s imperative that we look and we do an investigation.” Andy Slavitt, the White House’s top coronavirus response adviser, said the same day, “We need a completely transparent process from China. We need the WHO to assist in that matter. We don’t feel like we have that now.” Many experts, including those from the WHO, previously dismissed the lab origin theory, but information about the early infections has raised questions of whether COVID-19 did originate in the Wuhan Institute of Virology rather than via zoonotic transmission.
Public HealthBloomberg

Swiss Watch Exports Recover to Pre-Covid Levels on China, U.S.

Swiss watch exports are returning to pre-pandemic levels after their biggest annual slump since the financial crisis, boosted by demand in China and the U.S. Shipments rose 2% to 1.8 billion francs ($2 billion) in April compared with the same month in 2019, according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. Exports started to recover in March.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

China Outraged at Growing ‘Lab Leak Theory’ Speculation in U.S., U.K.

China has expressed outrage at growing speculation in Western countries that the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese laboratory, slamming new – and unproven – intelligence assessments and saying its scientists plan to rebut a theory Beijing considers politically driven. "It's ridiculous to ask intelligence units to do the...
U.S. Politicsappledaily.com

China bans US religious figure from entry in latest exchange of sanctions

China is banning an American evangelical leader from the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao in the latest example of tit-for-tat sanctions after the United States slapped similar restrictions on a Chinese official involved in suppressing Falun Gong. Johnnie Moore, a former commissioner of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom,...
ScienceThe Guardian

China rejects Biden’s call to examine Covid origin theories

China has hit out against Joe Biden’s calls for a fuller US investigation into how Covid-19 was first transmitted to humans, questioning Washington’s motives and railing against the “notorious track record” of US intelligence in the lead-up to the 2003 war in Iraq. The US president said on Wednesday he...