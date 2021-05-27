Lakota Country Job adventure

How about a Lakota Country adventure in Cook County Minnesota with One Spirit? Here is a great opportunity that actually started last summer but is happening again this summer. As a matter of fact, the employment has already started. It’s called One Spirit 18+ Employment Program. A great idea created by One Spirit’s Jeri Baker and partner Sarah Hamilton from Minnesota. Sarah operates the Trail Center Lodge in Northern Minnesota. As for jobs which come few and far on the reservation, here is a great opportunity if those interested that are serious about wanting work. This would pretty much be the answer to jobs that also offer training. In other words, the youth could learn valuable work skills at the same time make money doing it. In some circumstances let’s say possibly a youth wouldn’t really want to work around the reservation, then here is a change in scenery. If you think this sounds good join in and you’ll be headed for Minnesota.