Little Wound, Red Cloud, Lakota Tech qualify at for State track at Region 7A meet

A strong contingent of Broadus athletes qualified for the State Meet at last weekend’s Divisional Meet in Laurel. Jaxon Bilbrey, 9th grader, qualified in the 400 meter with a fifth place finish, as well as the 4x400 meter relay with fellow freshmen Matt Hansen and Eli Heacock. Kyle Minow also qualified for the 4x400, as well as placing 4th in the Javelin and 6th in the Shot Put to advance to State. Heacock also qualified for State with a 4th in the 1600 and a 5th place finish in the 800.