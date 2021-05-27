Little Wound, Red Cloud, Lakota Tech qualify at for State track at Region 7A meet
WINNER – Red Cloud junior Allison Richards won the 100 and 200 Thursday at the Region 7A track meet, her teammate Jade Ecoffey took the 400 meter and the 800 meter while Lakota Tech’s Taylor Byerly won the 1600 and Red Cloud seventh grader Ashlan Carlow won the 3200 and the 300m hurdles. Lakota Tech was second in the 4X200 relay with Vilique Fallis, Aurora Marshall, Maisena Kelly and Grace Romero.www.lakotatimes.com