Rockyford School Archery Team

The Malad Middle School Track team earned a chance to compete at their district competition. It was hosted by Aberdeen on Friday, May 7. “The middle school had a great track season,” said Coach Meagan Gleckler. “We had just about 80 athletes. They competed in five regular season meets and the district track meet in Aberdeen. It was a unique season because only the 8th-graders had participated in track before. Due to COVID track season was canceled last year. This meant we had a lot of beginners but all the kids worked hard and were willing to try new events to see what the best fit for them. As a coach, I am truly proud of how hard they worked and how well they represented Malad while competing in both performance and sportsmanship. We are excited for next year. The high school is getting a great group of kids to add to their team and our 6th and 7th graders will have a year's worth of experience under their belts. I expect really great things from them. We are hoping that with so many students participating we can get a home track meet so that parents and the community can come to see our athletes run, jump, and throw.”