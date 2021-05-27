Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Rockyford School Archery Team

By ohtadmin
lakotatimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rockyford School archery team competed in the National Archery in the Schools (NASP) Nationwide Virtual Archery Tournament. They joined 15,683 other students from 42 different states. The Rockyford team had been sidelined most of the year and was excited to begin practicing six weeks ago. The “official” tournament scoring...

www.lakotatimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Archery Range#Archers#Arrows#Nasp#National Archery#Outdoor Archery#Students#Stakes#Rf#Nationwide#Impartial Judges#Rapid City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Archery
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Wilton, CTNew Haven Register

Wilton High School quiz bowl team representing in national competition

With its strong finish at the Tal Atkins Memorial Quiz Bowl Tournament, the quiz bowl team from Wilton High School proved themselves worthy to play on a national stage. On Saturday, May 29, the team will represent their school in a 224-team national competition: National Academic Quiz Tournaments' High School National Championship Tournament (NAQT.)
Educationidahoenterprise.com

Malad Middle School Track team gets a chance to compete at their district competition

The Malad Middle School Track team earned a chance to compete at their district competition. It was hosted by Aberdeen on Friday, May 7. “The middle school had a great track season,” said Coach Meagan Gleckler. “We had just about 80 athletes. They competed in five regular season meets and the district track meet in Aberdeen. It was a unique season because only the 8th-graders had participated in track before. Due to COVID track season was canceled last year. This meant we had a lot of beginners but all the kids worked hard and were willing to try new events to see what the best fit for them. As a coach, I am truly proud of how hard they worked and how well they represented Malad while competing in both performance and sportsmanship. We are excited for next year. The high school is getting a great group of kids to add to their team and our 6th and 7th graders will have a year's worth of experience under their belts. I expect really great things from them. We are hoping that with so many students participating we can get a home track meet so that parents and the community can come to see our athletes run, jump, and throw.”
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

CHS Track Team Joins With Two Eastern League Schools For A Cluster Meet

With smaller rosters and relaxed group restrictions, many coaches have combined their meets with other schools for more competition. Such was the case last Thursday at our Tri-Meet with Madison and Lincoln. The Eastern League schools, Hoover and La Jolla, had a meet at La Jolla that we joined for a five-school cluster. La Jolla has a Lynx timing system, so we got Fully Automatic Times for all runners. Events consisted of athletes from all five schools, with the results parsed out by League. The Coronado boys prevailed over Lincoln by the score of 65-32, and the girls by 63-9. Against Madison, the boys won by 55-34 and the girls by 45-26. Overall double winners for the girls were Abby Hundley, who won the 1600 and 800-meter runs, and Claire Cook, who won the 400-meter run and 300-meter hurdles. Cooks’ times of 60.63 for the 400 and 49.19 for the 300 hurdles were both Personal Records. Among the top freshmen girls in the county, her hurdle mark is the fastest to date, and her 400 mark ranks her third. Against the schools in our league, Tatum Wade won both the shot put and discus, Lindsey Balsley won the high jump, long jump, and placed fourth in the 100-meter dash, and Lily Clemons won the 3200 meter run.
Ramsey, INwdrb.com

North Harrison Archery Club shoots for a world championship next month

NEW SALISBURY, In (WDRB) -- Archery takes accuracy, patience and confidence. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the North Harrison Archery Club before they take on the world. The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) is taking off at North Harrison Community Schools in Ramsey, IN. The program is for students...
EducationTimes Union

Letter: School coaches shouldn't be allowed to coach club teams

The article "Club team sparks debate," May 23, focused on the coaching aspect of high school sports. But what about the family that spends more than $8,000 a year in school taxes in the Shenendehowa school district and knows their child does not have a fair chance to make a school team if not in one of these clubs. All the coaches say they want to do what is good for the students, but they seem to be more concerned with winning. These clubs are nothing but feeder programs for college athletic scholarships. How many parents can afford to spend more than $2,000 a year for their kids to join these clubs. If the school districts want every student to have a fair chance to make school teams, they should change their policies to mandate that high school coaches not be allowed to coach these club teams. In the end, it should be about doing what is right for the students, not the coaches.
High Schoolnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Two Columbia high schools make coaching hires for football teams

May 26—Two Columbia city schools announced new coaches to lead their football programs Tuesday night. Fairfield County assistant coach Scotty Dean will be the new coach at C.A. Johnson, and West Ashley assistant coach Shaquille Hilton is going to be Eau Claire's new coach. Dean replaces Walt Wilson, who left...
Yucaipa, CAnewsmirror.net

Yucaipa High School golf team is doing well

The Citrus Belt League Boys Golf Individual Prelims were held at Yucaipa Valley Golf Club on Monday, May 24. Timmy C. from REV led the field with a 4 under par 68. The Yucaipa High School Varsity team was represented by Mason Montgomery (75), Spencer Payne (78), Connor Kendrick (81), and Tyler Price (85) with Mason Montgomery and Spencer Payne advancing to the finals on Thursday, May 27 at Tukwet Canyon.
Mount Washington, KYPioneer News

East’s Riggs signs to shoot archery at Union

MOUNT WASHINGTON – Following a pair of knee surgeries from playing football, Bullitt East senior Caleb Riggs decided that his future in athletics rested best with the low impact sport of archery. After researching and contacting several schools about the sport, Riggs decided that Union College was the best fit...
Richmond, VAatlantic.edu

Matthew Byrnes Named To Collegiate All-American Archery Team

Atlantic Cape Archer Matthew Byrnes was named to the 2021 Collegiate All-American Archery Team this past weekend at the United States Collegiate Championships in Richmond, Virginia. The event featured nearly 300 collegiate archers, representing over 40 colleges and universities from around the country. Due to COVID limitations, the Atlantic Cape Archery Program was shut down for much of the past year. As a result, Matthew was the only Atlantic Cape archer to participate in the event.
Sherwood, OHCrescent-News

Fairview Archery Club earns statewide recognition

SHERWOOD — Members of the Fairview Archery Club have completed a successful year earning statewide recognition. The Central Local School district participates in the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP). The Fairview club along with a group of Ayersville archers had the opportunity to participate in a virtual statewide tournament by shooting in the Fairview gym. Statewide there were 46 teams with more than 1,000 archers competing.
Benicia, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Benicia High School baseball team beaten by Campolindo

The Benicia High School baseball team was beaten by host Campolindo 5-4 on Thursday as the Panthers concluded the 2021 campaign. Quinton Rivero was 3-for-4 and Anthony Chaney went 2-for-4 for the Panthers (8-14, 4-8). Riley Edwards and Matteo Copp both had doubles. Benicia made the Diablo Athletic League game...
High Schoolnewjerseyhills.com

Ridge High School teams compete in state action

BERNARDS TWP. – Several Ridge High School sports teams won in the preliminary rounds of state and conference tournaments this past week, but were unable to advance in subsequent action. Boys’ Volleyball. Fourth-seeded Ridge defeated fifth-seed Watchung Hills, 25-14, 25-18, in the play-in round of the Skyland Conference Tournament on...
SoccerKenosha News.com

High school roundup: Tremper girls soccer team tops Racine Case

The Tremper girls soccer team got the compete match it was looking for Monday in a 3-1 Southeast Conference win over Racine Case at Ameche Field. Mia Crabtree slotted a pass to Megan Leadingham, who fired a line drive into the upper corner, to put the Trojans on the board in the 10th minute, then Crabtree beat two defenders and scored after taking a pass from Leadingham in the 44th for a 2-0 halftime lead.
Chipley, FLWJHG-TV

Area high school nets its first fishing team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chipley High School excels in several sports, and it’s hoping it can add one more to the list. “I got a couple of friends and I went to them and we all decided we wanted to have a fishing team since we had a football team and everything,” said Cray Holley, a freshman at Chipley High.
High SchoolSea Coast Echo

Spring football closes out school year sports for local teams

The high school athletic year for 2020-21 has officially come to a close with the completion of spring football practice on Friday, May 21. Both Bay High and Hancock played spring games to close out their 15 days of practice while Saint Stanislaus chose not to play a scrimmage game.
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Area Middle School Track Teams Compete at State

Southeast Iowa middle school track athletes competed at the Mike Henderson Junior High Boys and Girls State Track Meet earlier this month and a few individuals found success. The Washington girls had a handful of competitors and the seventh grade team had two relay champions including the 4x800m (10:59) of Addison Miller, Taylor Miksch, Adalyn Long, and Iris Dahl and the distance medley of Ryen Pepper, Leighton Salazar, Leighton Messinger, and Dahl (4:42). The team captured 41 points to place fourth out of 20 large class teams. Ella Greiner had the best finish for the eighth grade team placing fifth in the discus (87’9’’).
Marshall County, WVWTOV 9

Sherrard Middle School team wins History Bowl title

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Sherrard Middle School has some new hardware to show off. The history bowl team grabbed the school's first state title -- for the History Bowl that was supposed to happen last year. Due to COVID restrictions, schools that qualified for the 2020 tournament were invited to...
Ingram, TXHill Country Passport

Middle school tennis teams have strong showing at district

Brayden Hull took fourth place in seventh grade boys singles at the district tournament. The middle school district tennis tournament was held Saturday, May 8 at the Ingram High School tennis courts. The eighth grade Panther tennis team members included Cruz Acosta, Rylee Aguilar, Christian Alvarez, Gibson Arnold, Michelle Burgess, Ryker Ortiz, Olivia Romero and Brooke Stille. The seventh grade team members included Foster Capshaw, Colten Conklin, Grace Hillegeist, Hallie Hillegeist, Brayden Hull, Bella Huser, Justin Karnes, Gisela Lopez, Layton Pippenger, Hunter Rodriguez, Tea ...