Biomutant has a beautiful open world and some wild, fun ideas, though sadly we found it didn't really know what do to with them. "If you strip out the gangly, affable muppets, all that's left is a broken open world RPG with little else to discover except another cheap riff on the same color-matching puzzle, plastered over a rotary phone or microwave or whatever," James wrote in his Biomutant review. But, as he said: "At least it looks amazing."