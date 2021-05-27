Cancel
Politics

OST, Golden West battle over easements, rights of way, installation of new fiber optic cable shut down

By ohtadmin
lakotatimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALL – Last week Golden West sent out a letter to reservation customers stating that they had been in the process of installing new fiber optic cable to parts of the reservation but were halted by the Oglala Sioux Tribe administration even though Golden West had prior BIA land use approvals. The company goes on to say that half of their reservation customers already have access to fiber optic cable and with this delay, they may have to push current construction work to next year.

www.lakotatimes.com
