Arnold, MO

Matthew “Tewey” Sanders | Obituary

By Republic-Times
republictimes.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew “Tewey” Sanders died May 17, 2021, at the age of 33, in Arnold, Mo. Matthew was a loving father, brother, son, grandson, uncle, and friend. Among those he was also a kindhearted, hard-working, jack of all trades. He had a love for fishing, camping, and just being outdoors. Above all his hobbies and projects, he loved being a father to his daughter, Adelynn. He was an amazing father whose eyes lit up the moment she took her first breath. He would do anything for his “little princess”, as he called her, including but not limited to braiding (well trying to) her doll’s hair and even letting her paint his toes just to spark a laugh and smile out of her. He would proceed to introduce her to all the things he loved and then some: camping, fishing, bike riding, Superman – the list could go on for miles. Most weekends were spent rock painting and hunting in the local parks for hidden rocks, a memory to be cherished for years to come.

