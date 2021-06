June 5th marks the annual "Free Fishing Day" here in Texas and lots of folks in the Crossroads are buying bait this week and getting ready for a fun weekend. If you are new to the Crossroads, or maybe you are new to fishing, we thought we would offer a few suggestions of places you can go fish just about any time of year. Select from spots along the coastline, rivers, and creeks, or head out on the 'Orca' to catch a trophy fish from one of many boat launches in the area. A great resource to bookmark for all things outdoors is the website Stepoutside.org/Victoria. If you make your way through all of our suggestions you can always find more by looking at this resource.