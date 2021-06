In the 2013 playoffs, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors rolled in as a No. 6 seed seemingly happy just to be a part of the show. Then ... they became the show. After upsetting the Denver Nuggets in the first round, everyone thought they had surely hit their wall in the second round against the heavily favored, championship-caliber San Antonio Spurs. But in Games 1 and 2, on the road, Curry was the best player on the floor, and the Warriors looked decidedly like the better team.