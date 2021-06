As the library opens for regular summer hours soon, and many of us embrace the opportunity to bask in the comfort and solace of the beautiful library spaces, I’m reminding myself that the library hasn’t been hibernating. It’s been with us this whole year. In fact, after an initial lockdown ended, the library staff pivoted and responded to the pandemic with a vengeance to continue their work and offer new services to the community. Minus the browsing, we could still check out any book or media. In fact, children’s librarians would even curate books for us with their new book bundles offering. Every week there seemed to be a new “take and make craft,” book buddies activities boxes, arts and crafts to go. Story times, Music Makers moved to Zoom and were supplemented by family trivia nights.