Oyate Health Center Keeps Improving
The Oyate Health Center in Rapid City continues to make improvements each day. Wait times for patients are down, while users of the tribally run clinic are rising. The facility just implemented a new texting system for its patients that will reduce no-shows. Two full-time drivers have been added to the staff to help our relatives more easily access care. The organization has even established a revamped behavioral health department on the northside of Rapid City that will continue expanding services and improving care for Native American people living in Pennington County.www.lakotatimes.com