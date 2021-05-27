Oyate Health Center Keeps Improving

Not a day goes by at the hospital that I’m not stopped by a patient or visitor, asking for directions to a clinic, a ward, the elevator, the nearest bathroom, the main entrance... Often, where they want to go is “right around the corner” but there’s no clear signage, and it’s hard to explain the maze of hallways, so I accompany them to the destination. Honestly, sometimes, I get lost, too, even after working here for two years. Last week, a colleague couldn’t find her way back to the operating room after dropping off a patient at the intensive care unit.