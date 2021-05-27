Here’s 101 reasons to adopt, not shop, for a dog
More than a year into our collective lockdown, many of us have gotten used to streaming the latest films from the comfort of our homes with our animal companions by our side. But no matter how desperate I am for a couple of hours of escapism, Disney’s upcoming “Cruella” — the origin story for Cruella De Vil, the villain from “101 Dalmatians” — is one film that gives me paws. For real-life dogs, I worry it’s not going to end well.www.iolaregister.com