Here’s 101 reasons to adopt, not shop, for a dog

Meet Waylon! He is a 2.5-year-old, 38-pound, coonhound-black Labrador mix with a voice to be heard around the world!. Waylon is a sweet boy with a happy disposition. He has had a bit of bouncy life but is settling in well at the kennels. He is an active boy who is curious about everything. Long walks are his favorite where he follows his nose! Waylon also enjoys yard play and snuggling with his adult human especially under the blankets! Due to an unknown background we are unsure how he would do in a home with children, cats, and other dogs. He is making friends at the shelter (age 13+ volunteers) but may do best in a home with dogs his size or larger if any. Though he is crate-trained he does get car sick on his travels. Please note due to the hound nose and energy a very securely fenced yard is required, and preferably an active family. Waylon is going to make a great companion and adventure buddy.